QUINCY — Kevin Hoing led a course of about a dozen students Friday night at the Kroc Center in Quincy, teaching the basics of creating a poured acrylic painting.
Hoing is the founder of the District Art Gallery, with a purpose to help not only those who want to learn about making art, but those who want to share and teach their own style.
"Finding a way to help artists grow is important," Hoing said. "It can be scary for an artist trying to figure out how to expand as creators and get into the art community. If you think about it, one bad art professor who tells someone they're making art wrong can ruin a persons passion."
Hoing said he started painting while recovering from traumatic brain injury around three years ago. After picking up his kids' art supplies, he just found the colors coming out of him onto page and canvas. When he showed one of his pieces to a stranger, he took her words to heart.
"She told me 'if you can make stuff like that, you should be painting every day.' So that's what I've done for the last three years," he said. Although Hoing said he's lost count, he's created more than 1,300 pieces in that time, selling them to customers all around the country.
Hoing opened his own gallery in the Quincy Town Center, where he said he would have other artists come up to him and not just ask about specific painting, but about how he went about opening the space and advice on their own work. That inspired him to open the District Art Gallery and Learning Center at 901 Maine St. in Quincy.
"That was the point of opening that space," he said. "to give artists a place to display their work, but also to give them a place that they can teach others. The art community in Quincy, it can sometimes be hard to get into. There's the Art Center, and Arts Quincy of course, and they're great organizations, but just how to get a foot in the door can be a challenge."
Hoing has partnered with various groups around Quincy to offer courses like the acrylic pouring at the Salvation Army's Kroc Center. The Friday class was the first of two scheduled paint-pouring classes. He's also planning two more traditional-style acrylic painting course.
Along with painting projects, the District Art Gallery also has courses in mosaic art creation, making steampunk items, and metalwork. Hoing said he hopes this is just the start of the classes he can host at the center.
"All forms of art should be embraced," he said. "Nothing is more aggravating that hearing someone say 'that's not art.'"
For more information on available classes or for those interested in teaching classes at the Gallery, visit thedistrictartgallery.net.
