QUINCY — The Salvation Army’s Kroc Center in Quincy is partnering with two local artists to offer separate courses this summer.
On Tuesdays beginning July 6 through July 27, Rachel Hahn, owner of Rachel B Photography, will teach participants the basics of image composition, camera features, and editing. Classes will run each Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. and will offer instruction for all levels of skill. Participants will bring their own camera equipment, whether it’s a cell phone camera or a top-of-the-line mirrorless camera.
Beginning on July 22 and running each Thursday through August 26, Leah Hanlin, owner of Blue Sky Design, will teach a course on hand lettering. Also running from 6-7:30 p.m., Hanlin will teach participants basic skills and work alongside students to advance their skills. The fee for this class includes brush pens and a sketchbook for each participant to take home.
For more details on these classes, including pricing or to register, please visit krocquincy.org.