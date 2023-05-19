QUINCY — Challenged by their teacher to venture outside their comfort zone, Quincy High School senior art students Dawsyn Perry-Broekemeier and Lucas Dotson tried working with charcoal.
It turned out pretty well.
Perry-Broekemeier took first place and Dotson placed second in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition in Illinois’ 15th District.
Perry-Broekemeier’s piece, “Within Reach,” will be displayed for a year at the U.S. Capitol, and she will travel with her mom to Washington, D.C., in June for an awards ceremony.
“This is probably one of the most exciting things I’ve gotten to do,” Perry-Broekemeier said.
Perry-Broekemeier admittedly put off working on the piece until the weekend before the deadline. “I like to say I work better under pressure,” she said.
The Congressional Institute each spring sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since 1982, more than 650,000 students have submitted entries to their representative’s office for judging by a panel of district artists with winners recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony.
Auguste Rodin’s sculpture “The Secret” and “making a piece open for interpretation and also playing around with lighting to get more of a striking effect” inspired Perry-Broekemeier’s piece which looks more like a photograph than a charcoal drawing.
“I don’t always really like stuff I make. Most of the time I’m pretty indifferent or don’t like it,” Perry-Broekemeier said. “This one I was excited either way to hang it up at home or possibly see it at the Capitol.”
Creating art will continue to be important to Perry-Broekemeier, who plans to attend John Wood Community College in the fall.
“People always have been interested in leaving a mark, even if it wasn’t super important or famous at the time, it’s still something you created that might be around longer than yourself,” Perry-Broekemeier said. “When you make something with your own hands, and to share it with your friends and see what they think, is always really cool.”
Inspiration for Dotson’s piece came from his grandma, Pat Dopheide.
“I wanted to make something for my grandma just because she’s a really important person in my life. I started to formulate ideas to create a piece that would resemble what she means to me,” he said.
He spent a month working on the piece during class time, lunch time and during study hall, challenging himself to work with charcoal for the first time and to create another piece for his senior year theme of reflection.
“Every piece that I created had to do with some form of reflection, whether it be literal like looking in a mirror or a piece that really makes you think,” he said, and with this piece, “it was nice to not worry about colors. It was all about value, getting the shading right.”
Dotson’s piece, “Heaven’s Hand,” will be displayed at either the Mahomet or Quincy district office of U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland.
Teacher Lexi Brumbaugh said she’s beyond proud of both students and their work, which has won several awards this year.
“I pushed all the students this year to enter more competitions than they’ve ever done before. I knew the quality of work the students have done,” she said.
She hopes the experience instills more confidence in both students in themselves – and in their work.
“I feel like they get stuck in a rut of doing the same design, material or media. This pushes them to try new things,” she said.
“Art is just a really good way for me to relieve some of my stress and express my creativity,” said Dotson, who plans to attend the University of Illinois in the fall to study industrial design. “I just have so much fun making art. Without it, a big part of me would be lost.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.