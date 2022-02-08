QUINCY — The Quincy Children’s Museum has found a home.
The organization announced Tuesday that it has taken ownership of the Quincy Paper Box building, 230 S. Third. The building was donated by the Holzgrafe family.
The board unveiled the building donation during a special event at Quincy Brewing Co.
“In addition to the property itself, the Holzgrafe family has also made a significant donation to help launch the renovation and fundraising efforts that are planned to begin this spring,” said Amy Peters, board president of the museum.
Heidi Holzgrafe joined the museum’s board members to speak on behalf of her parents, Jerry and Virginia Holzgrafe, and the Holzgrafe family.
“This is a building that my uncle owned for quite a long time,” Holzgrafe said. “We’ve kind of had visions for it in the family, mixed visions of what it might become, but we’re so happy that it’s going to become the home of the Quincy Children’s Museum, and we can’t wait for the doors to open.”
With plans and concepts created by Klingner and Associates, the museum board revealed that the the building will maintain the iconic face that’s become known in Quincy along the Third and Vermont street sides. The name of the museum will decorate the building’s corner, reminiscent of the Quincy Paper Box Co. name that’s seen on the building now.
Peters said the process to renovate the building will be a multi-year process, with the pace being determined by community support through donations.
“We plan to do this in a phased approach, so we’ll continue to offer the programs we have now out in the community, even as the building is being renovated,” she said.
Several smaller one-story attached buildings will be removed and converted to parking space and an outdoor space for the museum itself. The entrance for the museum will be on the building’s east side, avoiding issues with traffic on the Third Street side.
“This is a catalyst for our organization,” Peters said. “It’s a turning point for use to be able to say we’re moving in this direction. To be able to say that we’re going to have this permanent location is so exciting. It’s not just a concept of an idea any more.
“I can’t say enough how grateful we are to have the community support, for the opportunity to have this for the children in the future,” she added.
For more information on the Quincy Children’s Museum and the plans for the building, please visit the museum’s Facebook page or quincychildrensmuseum.org.
