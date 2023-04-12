Art Center

Students from Canton, Mo., view the Quincy Art Center's "100th Anniversary  Selections from the Permanent Collection" exhibit during a March 24 field trip. A reception, set for Saturday afternoon, gives the public a chance to see the exhibit and learn about Art Center programs. 

 Submitted photo

QUINCY — The Quincy Art Center continues its centennial celebration with a Saturday reception for its latest exhibit.

“This is just a great opportunity to come see us because this is a free event, open to the public,” Art Center Director of Development Alta King said.

