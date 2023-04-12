QUINCY — The Quincy Art Center continues its centennial celebration with a Saturday reception for its latest exhibit.
“This is just a great opportunity to come see us because this is a free event, open to the public,” Art Center Director of Development Alta King said.
The reception will take place 1 to 3 p.m. for the exhibit, “100th Anniversary Selections from the Permanent Collection.”
“We have 100 pieces that we’ve chosen from our permanent collection to have on display. These are really special pieces that have been acquired over the past century — mostly works on paper by Midwestern artists, past and contemporary,” King said. “We have local artists, regional artists. We have a Pablo Picasso, a print on lithograph.”
The exhibit, on display through April 29, includes pieces by Fritzi Morrison and Wayne Thiebaud.
“Aside from the exhibit, all the Art Center staff and some board members will be available to talk about different programs that we have coming up,” King said. “We’ll be available to talk about classes we have at the Art Center, different events we do in the community. Any questions anyone has about the Art Center, we’ll be there to talk to them and have a great conversation.”
The event also recognizes World Art Day, celebrated on April 15 each year.
World Art Day celebrations help reinforce the links between artistic creations and society, encourage greater awareness of the diversity of artistic expressions and highlight the contribution of artists to sustainable development.
King said the centennial celebration will continue through the summer.
“After this exhibit we will be at different events in the community such as Germanfest and Juneteenth, the Midsummer Arts Fair,” King said. “What’s coming up next is our engagement with the community. We will have an annual meeting in July to celebrate our 100th anniversary as well.”
The 100th anniversary exhibit – available for viewing at no charge during the center’s regular hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday – is generously underwritten by Moore’s Floors, George and Mary Nell Meyer, Doris Malacarne, Tom and Kai Ortbal and Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Vecchie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.