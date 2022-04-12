QUINCY — The tenth annual Student Show and Sell spring exhibition is running now through May 13 in the Heath Center Art Gallery at John Wood Community College in Quincy.
Dr. Steven Soebbing, John Wood’s chair of fine arts, judged this year’s art show featuring numerous pieces created by JWCC students. The JWCC Foundation supports the artist awards through contributions to the visual art fund. Some of the pieces in the exhibit will be for sale with the students retaining the majority of the proceeds to help jump start their art and design careers.
This year’s winners include: Madison Beck — Best in Show, “Urban Building 2”; Eve Olivas — First Place, “Beautifully Rusted”; Riley Frankenhoff — Second Place, “The Female Peer”; and Luke Mittermeyer — Third Place, “Leaden Docks.”
The Show and Sell exhibition is open to the public through May 13 during regular business hours at the JWCC main campus. The gallery is located on the lower level of the Paul Heath Fine Arts Center, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays. For more information, please visit jwcc.edu.
