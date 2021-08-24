QUINCY — Linda Rudicil painstakingly captured the beauty of the side view of a sunflower in a watercolor painting.
Then she sought a second opinion on the piece.
“Do you think I’m done?” Rudicil asked Joan Cook.
The conversation, which grew to include Cook’s daughter Cindy Cramer, illustrates what typically happens at weekly meetings of the Quincy Artists Guild.
“This is what we do,” said Cook, who joined the guild in 1996. “We have fun seeing other people’s talent.”
Guild members gather Monday mornings at Cheryl Loatsch Studio to paint and sketch, to talk and, perhaps most importantly, to learn from each other.
“People share what they’re doing. They’ll give you feedback,” Cramer said.
“Camaraderie has a lot to do with it. We share ideas. We have an interest in each other, in what’s going on in our lives,” Rudicil said. “It’s just the chance to learn from people who have been doing it longer than you have.”
Now the guild is giving the public a chance to learn more about the membership’s artwork. Works in oil, watercolor, pastel and pencil are on display in a free exhibit continuing through Thursday at the studio, 334 S. 48th. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Guild President Zakiah Ali hopes the show, the first for the guild at the studio, becomes an annual event to showcase new work by members.
Working in watercolor and sometimes acrylic, “for me it is very therapeutic, almost meditative,” Ali said. “I paint every single night.”
The show features wide-ranging work in a variety of mediums from highly-detailed pencil sketches to Bob Cook’s watercolors of a home at 12th and Kentucky and the Washington Theater.
The artists find inspiration in their works — and in each other.
“It’s really important to be with people who have ideas and maybe do things a little different than you do,” Bob Cook said.
Ali credits Joan Cook with helping her renew an interest in art, thanks to a birthday card that Cook painted for Loatsch. Cook invited Ali to join the guild, and “the rest is history,” Ali said. “I’ve gone every Monday and learned from her not just on those Mondays.”
A graphic artist at Gardner Denver, Cook promised herself she would learn how to do watercolors when she retired. Largely self-taught, she’s passionate about watercolors — and passing on what she’s learned to other artists, including her daughter, as they worked side-by-side painting on Monday.
“You start with a white piece of paper, and in a couple hours you’ve got a picture. You don’t even realize where it comes from,” Cook said. ‘It’s just a joy to sit there and paint. It absorbs you, makes you forget everything else. People find joy in looking at it, and I get joy from them enjoying my artwork.”
The Quincy Artists Guild welcomes new members who are artists or who have always wanted to be artists.
The guild meets at 9 a.m. Mondays in the Cheryl Loatsch Studio, 334 S. 48th.
Membership is $20 a year.
The guild holds one or two demonstrations a month, by members and art professionals, takes a yearly trip by Amtrak to the Art Institute in Chicago and also visits museums and galleries.
A pastel workshop, taught by Iowa artist John Preston, will be held Friday and Saturday at Quincy Country Club. The cost is $130 for members and $150 for nonmembers.
More information about the guild and the pastel workshop is available by calling Guild President Zakiah Ali at 217-440-3331.