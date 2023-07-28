QUINCY — Contrary to popular stereotypes, not everyone who goes to Hollywood is looking to be the next Brad Pitt or Margot Robbie. For a Camp Point native, being behind the scenes was where he wanted to be.
"His love for films started when he was quite young," Linley Bartell said. "He always wanted to be involved in films but never in front of the camera."
Linley's son, Phillip J. Bartell, is the lead editor of Disney's "Haunted Mansion," opening in over 3,700 theaters this weekend. Though He now makes his home in Los Angeles, his parents have lived in Quincy for the last five years.
"Phillip was raised in Camp Point and then Sparta, Ill.," Bartell said of her son. "He left for southern Illinois when he was a junior in high school, and he got the lead role in 'Bye, Bye Birdie.' So he was involved in productions in his junior and senior years."
Bartell's father, Jerry, said the work has been long and challenging for his son.
"Working for Disney has been intense for him," the elder Bartell said. "He's been working on this for a year and a half solid. After they were done with the first edit, then they had to go through testing and screenings and all the stuff Disney requires. And they had to do reshoots, bringing the actors back in, and that has to be edited in at that point."
Jerry said his son has worked closely with the film's director, Justin Simien, along with Disney executives, to release the best version of the film possible.
"Over the last several months, those two have worked closely, along with Disney executives, to refine the movie," he said. "They bring in test audiences to screen in, and they get the critiques both verbally and on paper, and they take that information and go back to the drawing board to see what they have to do to make it better."
With the film officially set to open Friday, early screenings Thursday were already open across the country. One special screening Thursday was arranged by Jayne Shimp, who used to babysit for Phillip.
"We're all so excited," Shimp said, "and so happy for Phillip."
Shimp arranged for a special screening Thursday afternoon at the VIP Quincy 3 theater in the Quincy Town Center. The screening was held for family and friends to celebrate the work of the hometown boy turned Hollywood editor.
"He started out pretty small," Linley said. "In fact he started out doing a film for nothing. He's gradually risen up through the ranks as assistant editor to now being the head editor. It's just exciting to see all of his hard work paying off."
Along with his work on the summer blockbuster film, Bartell has worked as an editor on Netflix series like "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" and "Dear White People." Linley said seeing the work her son does has give her a different perspective when she watches films and shows.
"We understand more now how much goes into the editing process of a movie," she said. "Editors can have a big impact on what the film looks like at the end."
With "Haunted Mansion" set to open, Bartell's immediate plans do not involve jumping directly into the next project, according to his dad.
"He's ready to take some time off," Jerry said. "He just got back from two weeks in Iceland, and he's going to be leaving for Columbia for two weeks and then Brazil for two weeks."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.