LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A new film making the rounds on the film festival circuit will make its West Coast debut next week at the Dances with Films film festival in Los Angeles.
“Oh, Baby!” is a comedic short film about a 30-something pregnant woman having a baby on her own. The film was directed and co-written by Quincy native Brooke Trantor.
Trantor grew up in Quincy before getting a degree in acting from Illinois Wesleyan University and studying Shakespeare at the British American Drama Academy.
“Growing up in Quincy is what propelled me into acting,” Trantor said. “I started at the Quincy Community Little Theatre (before it was QCT) when I was just 3 years old, and it was having directors and mentors over the years like Connie Phillips, Barbara Rowell, Dominic Cattero and Brandon Thomsen, who continued to foster an environment where children and young adults in the arts could really believe in their dreams in the entertainment industry.”
Trantor said that her interest in productions during her time at Quincy Senior High.
“Kathi Dooley, Tom Burnett, and Dan Sherman were always encouraging me to continue on after high school,” she said. “I consider myself very lucky to have grown up in a community that offered such incredible artistic experiences from such a young age. Between that and the never ending love and support of my parents, sister, family and friends, I never had a doubt that I could go after my dreams.”
After studying and performing with groups such as the Groundlings and Second City, Trantor began her journey into filmmaking. Her comedy series “Botanical Baes” was featured in the L.A. Times.
“Oh, Baby!” was co-written by the film’s star, Kate Morgan Chadwick. Just starting the run through the film festival circuit, having screened at the Florida Film Festival, being awarded best comedy at iNDIE Film Festival, and given the audience choice award at the Blackbird Film Festival.
“Kate and I were inspired by many experiences when we sat down to write ‘Oh, Baby!’ Trantor said. “She had been on set as a consultant for my last film ‘Yours are Mine,’ and we have been dear friends for several years. We immediately wanted to create something together.”
Trantor said that, as filmmakers, her and Chadwick strive to tell stories through the lens of women’s experiences. Resilience, hilarity, and strength are the touchstones they aim for, and Trantor said she believes “Oh, Baby!” checks all of those boxes.
Throughout the writing process, Trantor said there was never a doubt of who was going to be in front of the camera when she called action.
“When we started the writing process (brainstorming, etc.), she had a dream where we were on set and I was directing her while she was pregnant,” Trantor said. “We took that as a sign, and decided to focus the piece around her pregnancy and planned to film when she was fully, visibly pregnant.
“It was always our plan to have Kate star in the film,” she continued. “We wrote the role of Jane with her in mind specifically, and then once she was pregnant we had to write even faster and get pre-production rolling pretty quickly. Pregnancy ended up being the ultimate deadline — you cannot push those dates!”
Trantor said that it doesn’t matter if you raised in New York or Los Angeles or Quincy, whatever dream someone may be chasing, they just hate to reach for it.
“Just go for it,” she said. “Boldly. And be as involved as you can in the community now. I think there are so many opportunities for artistic exploration and expression. Go after it, and say ‘yes, and’ to any opportunity that presents itself. That hard work and willingness to create will continue to lead you to the greatest collaborations.”
“Oh, Baby!” will screen at Dances with Films beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Sept. 4.