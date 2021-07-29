Muddy River Opera to present world premiere of 'Helen'

QUINCY — Muddy River Opera Co. returns to the stage this weekend with the world premiere of the opera "Helen" at the Mary Ellen Orr Auditorium on the John Wood Community College campus.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
"Helen" is an adaptation of Anne Brontë’s "The Tenant of Wildfell Hall."
This original opera was composed by Garrett Hope with the libretto by Quincy’s own Steven Soebbing.
Originally published in 1848 Brontë’s story challenged many beliefs and behaviors of the times that still ring true today.
Cast members include Muddy River Opera favorites Lisa Blake, Penelope Shumate, and Steven Soebbing with first-time Muddy River Opera performer Rahim Mandal of Chicago completing the cast. David Galant returns as conductor of a the orchestra of area musicians. Stage direction is by Valerie Hernandez with Randy Wolfmeyer as stage manager, Garris Brown as technical director and Lana Anderson serving as rehearsal pianist
Tickets are $25 and available at Codex Books (by Hobby Lobby) during operating hours or anytime online at muddyriveropera.org. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Muddy River Opera accepts cash, check, Apple Pay, G-Pay and all major credit cards.