QUINCY — A piece of Quincy history will be featured with other folk art as part of an exhibit opening Thursday in Peoria.
The copper and brass weather vane that stood atop the steeple of Quincy’s long-gone Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railroad depot will be part of “Folk: Selections from the American Folk Art Museum Collection” at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.
“It will get this piece onto the national stage which it deserves,” said Jack Freiburg, immediate past president of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County which loaned the piece for a year to the exhibit.
Freiburg learned about the folk exhibit thanks to a weekly email sent out by the Peoria museum to decoy enthusiasts and thought the weather vane should be included. Zac Zetterberg, the Peoria museum’s curator of art and the Center for American Decoys ,agreed after seeing some photos from Freiberg.
“It’s definitely a national caliber object, a super piece,” Zetterberg said.
In a first-time collaboration, the Peoria exhibit features 20 pieces from the collection of the New York City museum which has one of the premier collections of folk art in the country.
Folk art “is what I think of as ordinary things made in extraordinary ways by just common people not educated in art,” Zetterberg said. “Sometimes they were apprentices or they learned a craft, but for the most part, a lot of these people were just making things to use and embellished them with their own personal mark.”
Weather vanes have their own niche, and their own collectors, within the world of folk art.
“When you think about it, a lot of these things have historic value, as does the weather vane, and have great stories behind them,” Zetterberg said. “These were just made by regular people that wanted to make it better than good or maybe they weren’t even thinking about it and just naturally made something great.”
The Peoria museum’s collection of Illinois folk art, especially its duck decoys, is one of the most comprehensive in the state.
Decoys, Zetterberg said, are a purely American art form dating to Native Americans and adopted by European settlers.
“It’s really a regional art form. In all these pockets of the country, there are carvers making decoys in so many fascinating ways, with the original intent of them being hunted over,” he said. “Now we have them under glass and view them as sculpture.”
Decoys, carousel horses and early portrait paintings will be part of the exhibit, and Quincy’s weather vane depicting a CB&Q steam locomotive joins two others from the New York museum.
“There’s one that is an oversized curlew, a type of North American shore bird, that came off a hunting club in New Jersey. Another is a sea serpent from the East Coast as well,” Zetterberg said.
The ornate train depot at Second and Oak, demolished in the early 1960s, was a Quincy landmark. One of its most prominent features was its tower, built like a church steeple and topped by the decorative weather vane.
The weather vane, taken down prior to the 1940s for safety reasons, eventually was donated to the Historical Society and for a time became part of an obscure “railroad room” exhibit inside the John Wood Mansion’s Parsonage museum.
Once the Historical Society began converting the former Gardner Museum of Architecture and Design into the new History Museum on the Square, the organization finally had a grand place to display the weather vane.
Although “it’s been a while” since the Historical Society has loaned out a piece, “we’ve got a lot of pieces that are really world class pieces,” Freiburg said. “Some are locally important. Some are nationally important.”
