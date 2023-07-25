Weather vane

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County's weather vane displayed in the History Museum on the Square will be part of a folk art exhibit at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. Helping to move the weather vane are from left, Peoria Riverfront Museum Exhibits Coordinator Harry Sidebotham, HSQAC Immediate Past President Jack Freiburg, Peoria's Curator of Art and the Center for American Decoys Zac Zetterberg, HSQAC member Mark Lockett and, foreground, HSQAC Groundskeeper Dan Doane. 

 Submitted photo

QUINCY — A piece of Quincy history will be featured with other folk art as part of an exhibit opening Thursday in Peoria.

The copper and brass weather vane that stood atop the steeple of Quincy’s long-gone Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railroad depot will be part of “Folk: Selections from the American Folk Art Museum Collection” at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.