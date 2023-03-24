QUINCY — The stars will be out on the Quincy High School stage beginning Thursday night.
Performances of “Starry Night,” the 68th edition of New Faces, will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
Tickets, available online at qps.org/music, are $18 for adults and $12 for students.
More than 150 students will be featured in the variety show’s musical and comedy acts along with dance ensembles.
“It’s a real variety,” Quincy Public Schools K-12 Music Director Debbie Johnson said. “So many of these acts are student-generated. They wrote the scripts to their comedy act. They got their band together. They chose the songs. They created the dance. It’s truly their show versus something already written. It’s really a student show.”
The QHS jazz bands and show choirs anchor the production, with Jazz Band I kicking off the show and show choir Electric Blue opening and closing the second act.
The Q-City Drumline, Q-City Pommers and QHS Colorguard will perform along with ensembles from Heinze Dance Academy and Kaiser Dance Studio, individual vocalists and bands.
“You get to see a lot of students,” Johnson said. “Some students who are not necessarily part of our music department come and try out for this show.”
