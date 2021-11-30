On the last night of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, one of Alice Cooper's hired-gun six stringers dropped into Kansas City in the middle of a run of solo shows.
Setting up in the Encore Room of KC's Uptown Theater, guitar maestra Nita Strauss brought the "Winter Wasteland" tour into the heartland of America Sunday night. Supporting her 2018 solo release "Controlled Chaos," Strauss is currently on her own tour while her 'day job' touring with Alice Cooper is on hiatus until the new year.
Opening up the show, New York's Black Satellite came out ripping with their hard-driving metal set. Vocalist Larissa Vale and guitarist Kyle Hawken were joined by bassist Mark C and Joe Koza behind the drums to bring a full-force metal punch to the crowd in the room. Vale's vocals blend a melodic flavor with a touch of rasp in most verses with a growling, snarling roar during the choruses that will rattle the rafters, no matter the size of the room. Hawken's guitar work is slick and clean, without trying to drown out the vocals. It's a perfect balance between the two that leads to a memorable sound that stands out from the crowd. I don't think this band has gotten the attention they deserve yet, but I have a feeling crossing that threshold to the next level.
Strauss and company - drummer Josh Villalta and bassist Christopher Dean - hit the stage right on the mark, kicking into gear with Strauss's take on the "Power Rangers" to start the evening off on a heavy but fun note. For anyone that doesn't know, Nita Strauss previously played in the all-female Iron Maidens tribute band, playing on songs from British hard rock icons Iron Maiden. She joined up with Alice Cooper's band in June of 2014, and that has been her main gig, but she's also know for playing at WWE events, including Wrestlemania 34, as well as being the in-house artist playing at L.A. Rams home games.
After the "Power Rangers" number, the band tore into "Mariana Trench" from the "Controlled Chaos" album. Most of the evening was spent with instrumental number, since that's Strauss's stock in trade. A couple exceptions to this rule included the performance of the new single, "Dead Inside," which landed in the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay top 10 last week, the first time a solo female track has done that since 1995. The album version of the song features vocals by David Draiman from Disturbed, and those vocals were played from a track during this show. The other exception was Strauss covering her boss's song, "Feed My Frankenstein," a track that she has said is her favorite to play live because she gets to pay tribute to one of her idols, Steve Vai, who played on the album cut. During Sunday's show, Black Satellite singer Larissa Vale joined the Strauss crew on stage and took on the vocal duties, giving a performance to make Cooper himself proud.
Nita and the boys covered Queen's "The Show Must Go On" as a ripping instrumental, before closing out the night with "Our Most Desperate Hour," an incredible number from a stellar album.
The room wasn't big, featuring a 250 maximum capacity. But the size of the crowd didn't matter. I've seen Nita Strauss a number of times at her 'day job,' and she put every ounce of the same energy into this set as she does any time she standing just off of .Alice Cooper's left hand. The only thing missing that I noticed were some of the guitar spins, and that's likely because she didn't want her signature Ibanez Jiva to end up impaled in the ceiling...or her bassist. But there's no question whatsoever that Strauss deserves all the accolades she's already gotten and many, many more besides. I don't care which tour it's on, as a solo act or with Cooper and company. Any time I get the chance, I want to be in front of any stage Nita Strauss is standing on.
