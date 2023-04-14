QUINCY — Baldwin kindergartners Annika Peterson and Brady Reeves thought they were going to like opera.
Turns out they were right after a Friday morning performance of “Little Red’s Most Unusual Day,” a children’s opera presented by the Muddy River Opera company in conjunction with John Wood Community College.
“It was good,” said Annika, who could see herself performing on stage in the future.
“I’ve seen operas and shows,” Brady said. “I’m going to remember the last part.”
The opera, geared for children from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade and performed for Baldwin’s K-2 students, puts a modern twist on the familiar story of Little Red Riding Hood.
All of the audience knew the story, and many already knew that “operas are just stories told with music,” said Jillian Miller, the opera’s musical director.
“This story is a little different than regular Little Red Riding Hood. You’re really going to have to listen most of the time, but our storytellers sometimes are going to need help,” Miller told the audience. “There might be times they come up and ask you a question. If you know the answer, go ahead.”
Cast member Dominic Regner, who played the wolf, got the biggest audience reaction.
“It’s a blast,” said Regner, who performed alongside Emily Dozier as Little Red, Analise Bell-Galluzio as Mother/Grandmother and Andrew Goerlich as Forest Ranger Dudley. “I never thought I’d get to do this kind of role. This is honestly a very fun experience getting to try a whole new perspective.”
Kindergarten teacher Julie Schulte welcomed the opportunity for her students.
“It’s very cool because of a lot of them don’t get the opportunity to see something like this,” she said.
“Live theater is so very important not only for kids to see that it’s an opportunity to perform as a live artist but also to become an audience, to know how it is to go to a live show and experience performance etiquette as an audience member,” Miller said.
“This is our first year back since 2019” after a hiatus due to COVID, she said. “So it’s very exciting to be able to be in a school with the kids.”
The cast also performed Friday afternoon for students at Iles Elementary, and performances also are planned for Friday, April 21 at Lincoln-Douglas Elementary and at John Wood Community College.
The 7 p.m. performance in JWCC’s Mary Ellen Orr Auditorium is open to the public at no charge, but donations are welcome.
“We are really inspiring these young kids. It’s just so wonderful to see their faces light up for the first time seeing a live performance,” said Connie Phillips, the opera’s artistic director.
“It’s so impactful for them in the future, for those who love to sing or maybe didn’t know they like to sing, or play an instrument or be on stage. I remember seeing my first show when I was 6 years old, and it inspired me to become the artist I am today.”
