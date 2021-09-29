The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis played host Sept. 19 to the return of PointFest, with a great line-up of bands and a few stumbles as they worked to find their footing after the mayhem of the last 18 months or so.
The standard festival set-up with the side stage sponsored by Crown Royal just to the right of the main gates in addition to the main stage up front. Scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m., but technical issues with the power to the side stage kept things unusually quiet for more than 90 minutes past the start time. Local band the Ricters had to be bumped from their slot to try and keep the show on schedule.
Local rock band Greek Fire got started on the main stage about 30 minutes late courtesy of some sound issues, but they got the crowd fired up early and kept the energy moving.
Following a set from Amethyst on the Crown Royal stage, Philadelphia rap-rocker Zero 9:36 hit the stage for a set that featured the new sounds he has assembled that's making headlines. The crowd ate it up and were screaming for more by the time the set closed out.
Back on the main stage, California's Badflower brought the energy up even higher with tracks like "Johnny Wants to Fight" and "The Jester." They were joined onstage by grandson for the song "Heroin" before they kicked into "Ghost" and closed out the set with "Girlfriend," leaving a lasting impression on the audience.
Seether landed on the main stage next, with their grinding, heavy tracks ranging from early in their career to their 2020 release "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum." The South African foursome nailed every beat, playing to the rapidly-filling seats and lawn. Song like "Rise Above This," "Gasoline," and "Country Song" had the crowd singing along between bouts of headbanging and fist-pumping. The band closed out their set with hits "Fake It" and "Remedy," leaving the crowd sweat-soaked and pumped up in the humid St. Louis evening.
Heading back over to the side stage, grandson kicked off the penultimate set of the night, with a high-energy stage presence from not only himself, but his guitarist and bassist/programmer and the drums backing them all up. Leaping and flying from one side of the stage to other, the audience on the Amphitheatre's lot was all in. Toward the end of his set, grandson implored the audience to start crowd surfing so that the venue security could earn their pay, a call-to-action that likely didn't endear him that greatly to those same security workers.
The Sunday night show closed out with headliners Shinedown coming out swinging with the lead-off number "Cut the Cord," highlighted by blast of concussive pyro and fireworks galore. Guitarist Zach Myers and Eric Bass on the bass were all over the stage, pulling the crowd into the set while vocalist Brent Smith directed the whole affair and drummer Barry Kerch tied it all together from behind the drums. Songs like "State of My Head," "45," "I'll Follow You," and "Enemies" had the audience hooked up and reeled in for a solid set. The problems from earlier in the day were all but forgotten when hits like "How Did You Love" and "Monsters" ripped through the Amphitheatre.
By the time the night closed out with the band's cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man" and their own "Sound of Madness," the night was a welcome return for the first PointFest since May 2019. The bumps in the road along the way are unfortunate for the crews involved, but if that's the worst thing that happens, then it's still a successful day. I have no doubt that radio station The Point in St. Louis will find a way to make up the missed time for The Ricters, so while I have no doubt they were disappointed, they won't just get a shrug and an "oh, well," answer.
Live music is back, smartly, safely, with new protocols about to go into effect at the beginning of October. With so many shows squeezed into a compressed time-frame, the staff and crews of venues all over are making it work, including the crew at the Amphitheatre. Let's keep it going forward.