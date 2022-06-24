QUINCY — Two favorite events crossed paths again Friday evening in Quincy's Washington Park as the second week of Blues in the District shared the space with the first day of the Q-Fest arts festival weekend.
"People come out to listen to music," Nadine Mitchell said. "They're going to check out the booths while they're here. And it's all the arts, so it works together."
Mitchell is a mixed media artist who moved from Quincy to Cedar Rapids, Iowa a few years ago. She said she is always excited to return to Quincy.
"It's like my family here," she said. "They've always supported the arts, and supported me. So it's nice to come home."
From her arrival to Quincy in 2005, Mitchell said she was embraced by the art community.
"I think it's much more welcoming here than what I've found so far in Cedar Rapids. I've had a harder time getting to know people in the arts community, gallery owners, that sort of thing," she said. "There's a reason Quincy has been named one of the best small cities for art. I totally agree with that. I've seen plenty of other places where you don't see the same support. So I love the emphasis on the arts here."
Constance and Jason Sommerfeldt of Fowler's Cord of Three Strands, LLC, are self-described textile farmers. From their own rabbits to other locally-sourced animal fibers, they create the materials that they then turn into final products to see.
"Everything we do, we do by hand," Constance said. "We clean it, we shear some of it ourselves, we dye it, we spin it, we felt it. We grow our company from the ground we walk on. So to have this outlet, we can show people what a labor of love looks like."
Jason Sommerfeldt said though the art scene in the Quincy area isn't exactly underground, it's not as readily apparent as it is in other places.
"Events like this that bring everyone out to the public are great things to have," he said.
The Sommerfeldts said they have the goal of building a fiber mill in the Quincy area.
"Textile farming isn't a big thing in this country overall," Jason said. "This would be the only one in about 300 miles."
He said events like Q-Fest are a good way to judge the public's interest in different endeavors like the mill.
"The fact that there are so many people that stop by and just take interest in what we do, let alone buy things," he said. "It shows us that there's a desire to see something new and different."
Constance Sommerfeldt said having Q-Fest alongside the District's Blues in the District on Friday is a great way to draw two different crowds together.
"I think it supports the music as an art and supports it all together," she said. "The passion that goes into the music is the same as what goes into other art, so it's a beautiful scene for people.
"You couldn't have a better coupling than arts and the Blues," she concluded.
Q-Fest will continue through the weekend, with artists displaying their work, spaces for children, and music in the Washington Park gazebo on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday night will see the return of the Q-Fest street concert on Maine Street between Fifth and Sixth streets.
