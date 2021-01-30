QUINCY — In early 2020, members of the Quincy Community Theatre had been discussing ideas with Quincy’s Teen REACH (Responsibility, Education, Achievement, Caring, Hope) program to find a way to let the kids in the program express themselves and get a taste of theater life. And then, as has frequently been the story for the last year, all plans had to be put on hold.
Toward the end of 2020, the new Healing Illinois grant through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Chicago Community Trust announced QCT as a recipient, and the plan was brought back to life.
The brainchild of QCT’s Student Theatre Director and Head of Education Brendan Shea working with Chris Turner, program manager at Teen REACH, the idea of Quincy Teen Voices was born.
“Quincy Teen Voices is a perfect synthesis of both our organizations’ missions,” Shea said. “I am delighted to work with a thoughtful, diverse ensemble of teens on this important project.”
Quincy Teen Voices brings together a diverse ensemble of local teens to create a short theatrical piece inspired by the students’ real-life experiences with racial injustice, racial amity, and coming-of-age in middle America. Over the course of several weeks of workshops at Teen REACH and at Quincy Community Theatre, the original play was crafted through the writings of each student, improv games, and discussion circles.
The final production was recorded last week and will be made available through streaming on Feb. 22.
Cheryl Williams is the administrator of Bella Ease, a nonprofit group that administers the Teen REACH program in Quincy. She expressed her hope that the program will teach the participants that they have the freedom to speak their minds.
“Teen REACH is excited about this partnership with QCT, which gives our youth a platform that empowers them,” Williams said in a statement. “Not only in their lives, but in our community.”
“We know they have a voice, have thoughts,” Turner said. “They know what they’re feeling, but not how to express it.”
That’s what Quincy Teen Voices aims to change.
Following three initial meetings that Shea had with interested students that led to the final selection of nine students, the group had four workshops at Teen REACH, and then two final sessions at the Community Theatre. The final script was crafted from journals, diaries, and the work done at the early meetings to present one collaborative message.
“Who’s braver than kids to have hard conversations?” Turner said. “These students have a broad range of backgrounds, but they’re all going through a lot of the same things. This is a way they can relieve some of the trauma in their lives.”
QCT’s executive director Sara Reuschel said in the next few weeks, the public will have a chance to peek behind the curtain before the final production is presented.
“We want to encourage the public to follow our Facebook and Instagram pages,” Reuschel said. “That’s where they’ll find a video each week that walks through the process of Quincy Teen Voices: how it came about, what the students did at each of the sessions, the conversations and questions they worked through, and the process of combining all these pieces for the stage.
“Our hope is that it will engage the community in the discussion and the process so they will more fully experience the piece we share,” Reuschel added. The Quincy Community Theatre’s social media presence can be found at facebook.com/QuincyCommunityTheatre or instagram.com/qcy_comm_theatre.
Teen REACH’s Turner would like to make this more than a one-off program.
“My hope is that this partnership will continue to give kids voices,” he said. “And to continue to expose them to the arts.”
It’s a thought that QCT’s Reuschel agrees with.
“We don’t have anything planned yet,” Reuschel said, “but we hope this is just a pilot program for the future.”