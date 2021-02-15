QCT announces return to stage

QUINCY — Quincy Community Theatre will return to the stage for an audience this spring.
The organization announced Monday that it would present "The Belle of Amherst," a one-woman show based on the life of Emily Dickinson, on April 14 to 18.
In her Amherst, Mass., home, the reclusive nineteenth-century poet Emily Dickinson recollects her past through her poetry and letters. Written by William Luce, the play shows us both the pain and the joy of Dickinson’s secluded life.
"What is revealed in 'The Belle of Amherst' is that Emily Dickinson is anything but a pining poet, secluded in her little bedroom in Massachusetts. She had drive and could manipulate situations in order to control her own narrative." said QCT Artistic Director Brandon Thomsen. "No one will ever know the absolute truth about her, and that serves as a reminder that we must always be willing to ask questions of ourselves and seek to understand others."
Drawing largely from Emily's poetry and letters, "The Belle of Amherst" is an autobiography of a true nonconformist.
Jeri Conboy plays Emily Dickinson. The show will be directed by Brandon Thomsen. Susan Scholz serves as the costume designer and Lorne Kelley serves as the scenic and lighting designer.
Audiences will have an opportunity to learn more about the show and Emily Dickinson at Discovery Night which will take place at 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 6. The one-hour event is free to attend. More information on how to RSVP will be shared at a later date.
Tickets for "The Belle of Amherst" are $25, and 2020 season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public. This can be done by calling the box office at 217-222-3209 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. March 15 to 17. Tickets will go on sale to the public March 18.
They may be purchased online at 1qct.org or by calling the box office. Tickets to the show will be sold as general admission and seats will then be assigned by the box office to ensure adequate distancing is maintained.
Audience sizes are limited per the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.