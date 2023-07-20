QUINCY — Quincy Public Library will sponsor a comedy night on Friday at the State Street Theater.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and headliner David Graham, a St. Louis area comedian, will take the stage at 7 p.m. with a blend of observational humor and relatable storytelling.
“We are delighted to bring David Graham from Comfort Comedy to the community,” QPL Executive Director Kathleen Helsabeck said. “Laughter has an incredible way of bringing people together.”
The event is free and family friendly.
The comedy night is a part of QPL’s Summer Reading program that provides ways for all ages to “Find Your Voice” during the summer. It serves as an opportunity to learn a new way of expressing oneself, unwind and connect with others through shared laughter.
