QUINCY — Various pieces of art created by a Quincy University professor will find their way into exhibitions across the country.
Robert Lee Mejer has had five pieces he created selected for inclusion in exhibits ranging from California to Georgia.
"Variant: The Dance Around" was selected by California artist Katherine Chang Liu for inclusion in the 12th Annual Signature American Watermedia International Exhibition World of Watercolor 2021, at Fallbrook Art Center in California. This piece was also awarded the Ed and Carol Thomason $500 Cash Award for Abstract. The exhibition at the Fallbrook Art Center runs through April 11, and is also available online at fallbrookartcenter.org.
Indianapolis Art Center exhibitions program manager Jo Banister selected "Shuffle Dance" and "Variant 1 - PC #26," both monotype assemble graph prints, for the exhibition "New Editions: A Printmaking Exhibition." This exhibit runs through April 7.
International watercolorist John Salminen selected Mejer's watercolor "Variant: Newborn" to be a part of the Georgia Watercolor Society 2021 National Exhibition at the Carrollton Center for the Arts. This exhibit in Carrollton, Ga. opens on April 5 and runs through May 14.
Mark Mehaffey and Brenda Swenson, international jurors for the 45th Transparent Watercolor Society of American Juried Exhibition at the Kenosha Public Museum, selected "Variant: Equilibrium" to be included in the upcoming exhibit in Kenosha, Wis. This exhibit will run from May 1 through August 1.
Mejer has been a distinguished professor of art, Gray Gallery Curator and Art Program coordinator at Quincy University since 1968. He is an Illinois artist, painter, printmaker, juror and visiting artist.