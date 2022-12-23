QUINCY — The Quincy Art Center hopes restructuring and broadening its education efforts will give more kids a start in art.
Plans call for the center to offer its Starting with Art initiative or stART, formerly known as smART Kids, this winter and spring to kindergarten through third-grade students in Quincy public and parochial schools and expand to schools across Adams, Brown and Pike counties.
Quincy Art Center Director of Education Rachel Roundtree hopes students — and their teachers — have fun with art and feel successful with the projects.
“With younger kids, it’s an opportunity to catch them a little earlier, to make them feel more comfortable doing something they’re not necessarily good at, to build those skills, learn critical thinking skills and build up fine motor skills,” Roundtree said. “It’s a really good outlet for a lot of them after the last two to three years.”
Invitations went out in late November, and teachers have until Jan. 5 to sign up for the free program. The center provides kits, complete with all needed supplies, to make the art projects.
“In addition to bringing resources and new tools to students, I wanted to expand the reach to teachers as well,” Roundtree said. “Making time spent doing art more worthwhile really struck me.”
So Roundtree worked with the Regional Office of Education to develop opportunities to give participating teachers professional development hours through the program.
“A simple restructuring is giving more tools to the teachers,” Roundtree said. “We wanted to give teachers the opportunity to learn at the same time as their students, just in a slightly different way. There’s no better way to learn something than to teach it.”
Teachers will get a 30- to 45-minute professional development video from Roundtree — focused on state standards for visual arts, how to assess student work based on the standards and classroom management techniques — and must meet a few goals through the program.
Separate shorter videos will highlight how to teach the art lesson provided, along with the supplies, by the center. Roundtree said the art lessons will be aligned to build on skills learned each year starting in kindergarten and lesson plans will rotate every four years.
The stART program is made possible by the Tracy Family Foundation and a grant from the Community Endowment Fund and the Noma Meyers Eaton Fund through the Community Foundation. It also is funded by the Samantha Otte Fund through the Community Foundation, Quincy Noon Kiwanis, Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis, the Breakfast Optimist Club of Quincy, the Illinois Arts Council Agency and other individual donations.
To help expand the stART program, the center’s Arts Leadership Academy students will be raising money for the program through March. The academy’s 16 high school students learn about community involvement and nonprofits.
More information about the stART program is available by calling Roundtree at 217-223-5900 and online at quincyartcenter.org.
