QUINCY — Founded in 1982, the Quincy Concert Band celebrates its 40th anniversary with a concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 in the Morrison Theater of Quincy Junior High School.
Speaking of the concert, artistic director Trent Hollinger stated, “We have been committed to preserving the rich heritage of community bands and outstanding wind band literature to the Tri-State community for 40 years. In honor of this historical event, we are performing a historically focused concert of all original works for band from four different centuries!”
The full band will open with G.F. Handel’s "Music for the Royal Fireworks." Written for an outdoor performance in 1749, this preeminent example of early classical music was originally scored for a large wind band of oboes, bassoons, trumpets, horns and drums.
Moving from the 18th to the 19th century, the band will next perform Richard Wagner’s 1844 lyrical work "Trauersinfonie." Wagner is known for his outstanding wind and brass writing in opera, but this work written in memory of Carl Maria von Weber is a rare work composed by Wagner specifically for a wind band. Ending the first half will be an iconic work representing the British brass band movement of the early 20th century, Ralph Vaughn Williams’ "Folk Song Suite" from 1923.
The band begins the second half with an “anti-march” "Xerxes" by John Mackey. This 2010 composition is in Mackey’s words, “an angry, nasty march, that still follows the traditional structure one would expect from a military march.”
The Quincy community was greatly saddened by the loss of our own Keith Wiemelt in July. In his memory, the band will perform Frank Ticheli’s 1994 setting of "Amazing Grace." The band will close the concert with the virtuosic and monumental "Symphony No. 3: Slavyanskaya for Concert Band" by Russian composer Boris Kozhevnikov in 1958.
The band was established in 1982 as the Breakfast Kiwanis Concert Band. Paul Duker was the first conductor. The band performed before the Kiwanis travelogue series as well as several times in the community.
After two years under the auspices of the Kiwanis Club, it was established as a separate entity. Dale Kimpton became the conductor of the band in 1984 and set the performance schedule that is still followed today. Bill DeMont succeeded Kimpton in 1996, and Hollinger took the baton in 2010.
There is no charge for admission. However, donations are accepted to help the band cover expenses.
For more information on the band, visit quincyconcertband.org. It can also be found on Facebook by searching for Quincy Concert Band.
