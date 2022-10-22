Quincy Concert Band to present tribute to flight
QUINCY — Founded in 1982, the Quincy Concert Band celebrates its 40th anniversary with a concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 in the Morrison Theater of Quincy Junior High School.

Speaking of the concert, artistic director Trent Hollinger stated, “We have been committed to preserving the rich heritage of community bands and outstanding wind band literature to the Tri-State community for 40 years. In honor of this historical event, we are performing a historically focused concert of all original works for band from four different centuries!”

