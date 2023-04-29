Quincy Concert Band presents chamber concert during Sunday Music Series

QUINCY — The Quincy Concert Band's Chamber Ensembles will be featured at this weekend's Sunday Music Series.
The five woodwind ensembles will present the performance at 4 p.m. Sunday at the First Union Congregational Church, 105 N. 12th in Quincy.
Attendees will get to see and hear the unique instruments in the ensemble, including the alto and bass flute, contralto and contrabass clarinets and the soprano and bass saxophones.
Selections include Antonin Dvorak's Finale from Symphony No. 9 "New World Symphony," Felix Mendelssohn's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Percy Grainger's "Molly on the Shore" and Austin Alan Scott's "Memories of East Tennessee."
There is no cost for admission. Donations will be accepted.
