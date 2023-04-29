Quincy Concert Band presents chamber concert during Sunday Music Series

The Quincy Concert Band Clarinet Choir rehearses Thursday, April 27, 2023, at First Union Congregational Church in Quincy. The band will present a chamber concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church as part of the Sunday Music Series.

 Submitted Photo

QUINCY — The Quincy Concert Band's Chamber Ensembles will be featured at this weekend's Sunday Music Series.

The five woodwind ensembles will present the performance at 4 p.m. Sunday at the First Union Congregational Church, 105 N. 12th in Quincy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.