QUINCY — The Quincy Concert Band will begin rehearsals on Thursday for the 2022-23 season.
Band rehearsals will run from 7:30-9 p.m. on Thursday in the band room at Baldwin Elementary School. The Quincy Concert Band is an all-volunteer organization, and auditions are not required to join.
Found in 1982, the QCB provides adults in the Tri-State area the opportunity to perform with their brass, wind, and percussion instruments while promoting musical growth for the member and presenting quality concert band music to the public.
The first performance for the Concert Band will take play at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Morrison Theater inside Quincy Junior High. The spring performance is currently set for March 19, 2023.
