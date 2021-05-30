QUINCY — The Quincy Park Band will kick off its 74th summer concert season at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Madison Park.
The Memorial Day concert will feature a patriotic program with musical selections including an "Armed Forces Salute" featuring all five service themes paying tribute to veterans and current servicemen and women plus "America" and "The Stars and Stripes Forever."
Composer and conductor Bill Camphouse will lead the band in his adaptation of "America! First and Forever."
Camphouse adapted the piece from the original score for piano and voice written by Hermes Zimmerman, a musician, composer, farmer and later a Methodist minister who grew up in New Philadelphia near Barry.
Zimmerman was the stepson of George McWorter, a grandson of Free Frank McWorter, the first African American to plan and legally register a town in the United States. Legislation has been introduced to make the New Philadelphia town site a national park.
Zimmerman also had ties to Quincy, presenting vocal programs at several locations, and through his sister Stella Zimmerman, who taught at Lincoln School from 1907 through at least 1917 and served as choir director for the Quincy AME Church.
Conductor Emeritus Pam Potter will lead the band in "The Message on the Rock" with narration by Eddie Allen which depicts the battle scenes and fragments of speeches found on Freedom Rock in Greenfield, Iowa.
Potter also will conduct Clare Grundman's "The Blue and the Gray," which includes multiple selections from the Civil War era, and William Himes' arrangement of "Amazing Grace."
The concert also will feature "Navy Hymn," Irving Berlin's "Songs for America," selections from Carousel and "American Patrol."
The band's summer concerts are made possible by corporate sponsor and donations from the public. Summer sponsors and co-sponsors include The Herald-Whig, Exchange Club of Quincy, Refreshment Services Pepsi, First Bankers Trust and Schuecking's Men's Wear.
Information on change of venue due to weather is available by calling the rainout number at 573-312-0637 and online on Facebook or the band's website, quincyparkband.com.