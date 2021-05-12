Twenty years after blasting onto the mainstream scene with their first major album release, and ten years after Bobby Amaru grabbed the mic for them, Saliva is making a statement with the release of a new EP, "Every Twenty Years."
Celebrating the anniversary of their first album, "Every Six Seconds," the new EP brings back four tracks from that album, re-recorded with the current band roster, along with two tracks that bring a fresh take on older songs.
Opening up the disc is "Your Disease," with "Click Click Boom" in the on-deck circle. These two tracks were the singles from the original album. Both sound incredible, with founding member Wayne Swinny's blazing guitars over Brad Stewart's bass and Paul Crosby's drum work. There's no issues with a "new" singer coming in since Amaru has been on stage doing these songs for a decade now.
Following the opening tracks, "After Me" and "Greater Than/Less Than" from "Every Six Seconds," and these versions breathe new life into the songs.
Two more tracks round out the EP. First up, an updated version of the theme song from 2001's "Spyhunter" video game, a re-write of the classic "Peter Gunn Theme" with lyrics added. Hearing the hard rock take on the theme will bring a smile to the face of anyone that knows it, and the lyrics just add another level to the number.
Finally, Saliva recorded a cover of Soundgarden's hit "Spoonman." Stepping in to take on a song that's already huge can be a risk, and when it has vocals from a modern icon like Chris Cornell, that just takes it to another level. But this version is done with such passion and sincerity, it succeeds. It's not trying to duplicate the work that came before, but rather pay proper homage while still making it sound like Saliva rather than just "not Soundgarden."
This EP has a feel that fits perfectly with the post-grunge, nu-metal era that gave birth to the band. The recordings have a gritty, real sound to them. It's not over-produced and mixed to within an inch of it's life and then polished and shined. To me, it has the sound a garage band, but not in a cheap way. It sounds like a group of guys hanging out, grabbing their weapons of choice, and just having a good time playing the music they love.
The new album was released last Friday, and it's available now wherever you buy your music, in physical or digital form.
Along with the EP, Saliva announced a string of live shows to support the release, the "Every 20 Years Tour." The band will hit the stage locally when they join Buckcherry for a show at Tanyard Gardens for Hannibal's National Tom Sawyer Days. That show will be from 6-11 p.m., Saturday, July 3. Information on that show at hannibaljaycees.org including how to purchase tickets.