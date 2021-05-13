For her sixth album outing, St. Vincent — the performing moniker of Annie Clark — took her talents back to Electric Lady Studios in New York. In the offerings from this album, "Daddy's Home," you can feel the pulse of some of that studios most famous tenants, from Hendrix to Bowie, Wonder and Prince.
The tracks on "Daddy's Home" pull the listener in to a trippy, melodic odyssey that tells a story that's musically semi-autobiographical. Most of the tracks were written by Clark alone, with her co-producer Jack Antonoff lending a hand on five numbers, and one song reflecting the skills of Florrie Palmer, who has written for the likes of Abba, Sheena Easton, and Mike Rutherford. Together, the collected works — 14 tracks in total, three of which are "Humming Interludes" — puts a 21st-century twist on sounds you'd expect to hear in clubs from 1978 New York City, after the party-goers were exhausted and winding down while the sun was coming up.
The album opens with "Pay Your Way in Pain," the first single from the disc. Starting off with a cacophonous calliope sound, the song drops into a driving techno-groove that the Purple One himself could have laid down. Like a musical that might be running in the theaters across town from those clubs, this opening track has musical and lyrical hints of what's to come over the roughly 43-minute album runtime.
"Down and Out Downtown" is ripped right out of a B-movie soundtrack of the '70s. Fueled by sitar sounds and moanful horns as the storyteller tells about a past love and trying to get back home. You can almost feel the rain misting its way down to the street in the early morning hours of a hot Big Apple summer.
"Live in the Dream" is aptly named as it sounds like a song you'd lay back and relax to, letting your mind wander into another state of being as you make your way through a lucid dreamscape. That's really a long way of saying the track is trippy enough to make Pink Floyd fans sit up and take notice.
The song "My Baby Wants A Baby" is without question a spiritual sequel to Sheena Easton's "Morning Train (9 to 5)." Which makes complete sense, as this is the track on which Florrie Palmer has a co-writing credit after she penned the Easton number. While the Easton track is the up-tempo, white-picket-fence version of a couple's story, this take is the behind-the-curtain look when two people are on different points of the path of life. It's the dark mirror version of the original song, and it's heartbreaking and heart-rending because of that.
In a lot of reviews, this is where a comment like "fans of the previous work will love this," but with St. Vincent, that's not as much of an automatic. Like forerunners that have paved the way here such as Madonna or David Bowie, St. Vincent reinvent her sound as she progresses. Every album takes on a personality — even a character — of its own. That might be what makes her diehard fans stick with her, though. The unpredictability in a world filled with so much cookie-cutter sound is a breath of fresh air. This album isn't going to be for everyone, but nearly everyone can find something relatable if they take the time to listen. Anyone that's been following St. Vincent's career to this point can't claim to be surprised at anything she does.
"Daddy's Home" from St. Vincent is out now from Loma Vista Recordings. Grab yourself a copy, download the album, whatever suits you, and then get ready to take a mind-trip back through time to a different era.