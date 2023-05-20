Sunday Music Series offers performance of Quincy Concert Band Low Brass Ensemble

The Quincy Concert Band Low Brass Ensemble performs Nov. 26, 2022, in Washington Park. 

 Submitted Photo

QUINCY — The Quincy Concert Band's Low Brass Ensemble will be featured at this weekend's Sunday Music Series.

The ensemble will present "Time and Weather in Popular Music" at 4 p.m. at the Unitarian Church of Quincy, 1479 Hampshire.

