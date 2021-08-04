Despite a tumultuous career that’s been known for the family feuds in the past, The Black Crowes announced a reunion tour in November 2019. The announcement followed a few weeks of speculation as the band’s logo had begun popping up on billboards around the country.
The tour was announced to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s multi-platinum debut album “Shake Your Money Maker.” After a few warm-up shows in late 2019 and early 2020, dates were announced, tickets were printed and sold, and music fans waited to see if this was the real deal.
And then 2020 happened.
The world shut down, the music was muted, and the whole world held their breath and waited for more than just music.
Earlier this summer, the storm on the horizon started to clear. The band announced their rescheduled dates, and on July 20th, “The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker” finally kicked off in Nashville. Saturday night, the Robinson brothers and their friends brought the show to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis.
The show took off right out of the gate with an hour-long opening set from L.A.-based Dirty Honey. Playing their own brand of what guitarist John Notto called “new-fashioned rock and roll,” the band reached back to the heyday of bands like Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, and Guns N’ Roses for a sounds that’s been absent for too long in new rock music.
Front-man Marc Labelle, drummer Corey Coverstone, and bassist Justin Smolian joined Notto on stage to support their self-titled debut album. As frequently happens at concerts, there were a handful of diehard fans rocking with them from the first notes of “Gypsy” while the rest of the thin crowd sat back with something of a “go ahead, try to impress me” attitude. By about the half-way point of the set with hits “Heartbreaker” and “California Dreamin’,” the majority of the steadily-growing crowd was on their feet and screaming along in response to Labelle’s prompts. By the time the last notes of “When I’m Gone” and “Rollin’ 7s” rang out, I think it’s safe to say Dirty Honey had won over a whole boat-load of new fans.
As the house lights came down for the headline set, a spotlight hit a packed bar on the back of stage right, and another on a jukebox closer to mid-stage. At the bar, guitarist Isaiah Mitchell turned and gave a wave to the crowd. Bass player Sven Pipien, drummer Brian Griffin, keyboardist Joel Robinow, and back-up singer Lesley Grant joined him while back-up singer Mackenzie Adams punched up Johnny Winter’s “Shake Your Moneymaker” on the jukebox. The stage lights came up slowly to find front man Chris Robinson sitting on the drum riser behind a Black Crowes parasol, just waiting for his time to shine.
The band took their places and grabbed their instruments, with Rich Robinson joining on the stage left side as the band launched into “Twice As Hard” to the roar of the crowd. While another band has a song talking about it, Chris Robinson was showing off real moves like Jagger, strutting around like he owned the stage, and owned the night, because he did. By the time they punched into “Jealous Again,” it was quite clear the Black Crowes were back in top form.
The main set was comprised mostly of their debut album in full (with the exception of the hidden track from the album). Robinson dedicated the band’s cover of “Hard to Handle” to the originator, the “Big O,” Otis Redding. The show grooved on through “Thick N’ Thin” and “Could I’ve Been So Blind,” and “Seeing Things.” The crowd roared again when the acoustic guitar came out for “She Talks to Angels,” and then the band got down to the funky-rock “Struttin’ Blues.”
The band sounded absolutely tight and together, with back-up vocals from Robinow, Adams, Grant, and Rich Robinson, while engaging with the crowd was left up to big brother Chris. The main set closed out with the band’s hit single “Remedy” to the very vocal approval of the audience.
After a brief interlude, the Georgia-based rockers came back out and tore through an incredible cover of the Rolling Stones’ “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It).” As the band took their bows and the house lights came back up, there was no question that the stage had just been waiting for this sort of live music to return. The Black Crowes heard that call and answered it in pure rock fashion.