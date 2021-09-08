It's really tough to realize just how much the world has changed in 30 years. Those who lived through those years don't really stop and think about it, and those who have come after often find it hard to believe some of the stories they hear.
On the world stage, Germany was still struggling to find a new identity following reunification, while the USSR was in the midst of falling apart. The U.S. was coming out of the Persian Gulf War, and was looking at a future as the world's only superpower.
During all of this, the music industry was facing a changing landscape, as rock and heavy metal started to give way to new styles of grunge and pop music that were emerging. A little 10-year-old band that was massive among the metal community but barely known to the general public was poised to burst from the screens of MTV to living rooms across the country and around the world with their fifth studio album. That band was Metallica, and the album, a self-titled release, became known simply as "the black album."
The album has gone on to claim 16 platinum certifications in the US and more than 25 million copies sold around the world, The Black Album was a watershed moment in the career of the San Francisco-area thrash metalers as they changed to become the standard-bearer for hard rock and heavy metal. With tempos slowed down and higher production quality than previous releases, Metallica truly became a household name. The album would send them band on a whirlwind worldwide tour that would keep them on the road for three years. It spawned five singles from its 12 tracks, each one taking home at least one platinum record, and it set the tone for what would be heavy metal for years to come.
Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the album this year, Metallica knew they had to do something special. As with earlier albums from their catalogue, the band is releasing a massive remastered set of the album. The set includes the original dozen tracks in crisp, clean new edition, along with early studio versions of songs, recordings of demos and "riff tapes" that contain the seeds of what would become hit songs, interviews, live recordings, and radio edits. All told, the deluxe box set contains 14 CDs, 6 DVDs, 5 LPs, and a 120-page hardcover book with photos and stories from those who were a part of the story. Other configurations of the collection include everything from a single-disc remastered edition and digital downloads, even a remastered cassette tape edition for those really looking to feel like they're back in those good ol' days. The amount of archival recordings and other bonuses available are more than enough to leave fans satiated. The new remastered tracks sound incredible, and the album retains the balance of being heavy hitters and commentaries on society that it's had for three decades.
But if there's one thing Metallica is known for, it's going bigger and bolder than anyone would expect. This anniversary is no different.
"The Metallica Blacklist" is a collection of the album's 12 tracks covered by more than 50 different artists, ranging from the heaviest of the heavies to the crooniest of country balladeers. Just a sampling of what you can find in the collection includes bands Ghost and Weezer along with Mac DeMarco and Rina Sawayama taking on "Enter Sandman," Biffy Clyro and Corey Taylor with their versions of "Holier Than Thou," Chris Stapleton, Darius Rucker, and Phoebe Bridgers doing "Nothing Else Matters."
Some of the recordings sound like what you might expect: the songs you know with a slightly different sound from a band you know. Others sound nothing at all like you imagine. The one version of "Of Wolf and Man" in the collection is by folk-rock act Goodnight, Texas is an interesting take on track.
There are some versions of the songs that probably won't make it into my personal playlist. That doesn't make them bad, everyone simply has their own musical tastes. The best thing about "The Black List" is that there really is something for everyone. The recording sound amazing, and the diverse nature of the acts shows just exactly how influential Metallica as a band and the "Metallica" album specifically have been on so many musicians.
For Metallica, though, with the measure of success they've achieved, they know it's not always about padding the bank accounts. Through their "All Within My Hands" charity, they give back to the community is countless ways. "The Metallica Blacklist" project continues that commitment to giving back. Every artist that recorded for the collection was able to select their own charity of choice and to donate their portions of the proceeds and single-sales. It's just another way of celebrating the album and spreading the success as widely as possible.
All of the various configurations of the "Metallica" remastered album as well as "The Metallica Blacklist" collection are available to purchase on Friday. Metallica fans, rock fans, and just straight-up music fans should give these sets a space in your collection.