QUINCY — Ongoing construction in Fort Madison, Iowa, will bring the three-day RiverFest Music Festival to Quincy.
The festival, which runs Aug. 4-6 in Lincoln Park, will feature bans spanning three decades and is expected to draw thousands each day.
Headliners for the three nights of the festival will be acclaimed alt-rock group Badflower, American country artist Chris Cagle, and singer/songwriter Tommy Vext.
Additional highlights on the 2022 RiverFest lineup include the rock groups 10 Years, Through Fire, Any Given Sin, Stars in Toledo, and Etched in Embers. It also features national country artists Callista Clark and Lily Rose. In its late-night entertainment tent, fans can see performances by Ghost of Judas, the Red Lips, and the Boys.
Discounted pre-sale tickets to RiverFest 2022 are now available at etix.com. Three-day general admission tickets are only $47 during the early bird sale.
Guests seeking the VIP treatment can choose between two options. With early-bird pricing as low as $76, the three-day VIP ticket guests will receive an exclusive VIP laminate, upfront viewing areas at designated stages, priority VIP entrances and more.
For those with larger groups, or wishing to host clients at the event, a three-day Diamond VIP tent option will include all of those amenities along with 10 three-day Diamond VIP tickets, wait staff, VIP parking, Exclusive Diamond VIP tent just for your group with a prime view of the stage snacks each day, a RiverFest provided cooler stocked with ice, non-alcoholic drinks and more. There are only six Diamond VIP Tents available.
