QUINCY — Tickets for the next student production, “Miss Nelson is Missing!” from Quincy Community Theatre go on sale Monday.
This will be the second fully-virtual student production QCT has produced, following “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms” in the fall of 2020.
Brendan Shea, head of education and student theatre director for QCT, felt this production was particularly appropriate with schools working to safely reopen around the region.
“As educators have moved mountains to get students safely back to school last semester, it feels appropriate to kick off our 2021 season with a student theatre production that, at its heart, pays homage to the great teachers out,” Shea said.
The performance will be available to watch March 11-14. All parts of the production, from casting through rehearsals to recording the performance, were done virtually.
“The great thing about virtual theatre is that it removes barriers to participation for kids, and parents, from outside of Quincy,” Shea said.
The cast is comprised of nine performers, six of whom are making their QCT acting debut with this performance. Jennie VanDeVelde will star in the dual roles of Miss Nelson and Miss Viola Swamp. Daniel Conboy also takes on double-duty, portraying Principal Humleker and Detective McSmogg.
“Miss Nelson’s” energetic class will be comprised of Eva Hammersley as Kimberly, Emma VanDeVelde as LaVita, Alexandra Phillips as Phoebe, Zachary Mulch as Raymond, Kellan Mills as George, Noah Cunningham as Mouse, and Daxton Holthaus as Elvis. Shea takes the reins of the production as the show’s director.
The play is based on the beloved children’s book of the same title, in which seven rambunctious students go on an adventure to uncover their teacher’s mysterious disappearance as they simultaneously deal with the dreadful demands of their vile substitute, Miss Viola Swamp.
“The story may be centered on a class of elementary students, but this production has a great message for all of us — don’t take those you love for granted,” Shea added.
Tickets will go on sale Monday, for the cost of $10 per individual or $15 per household.
Because the show is being streamed online and “on-demand,” it provides an opportunity for classrooms to watch together. Classroom pricing will be $25, and the availability will cover the same span, March 11-14.
“Although we’re excited for the imminent return of live theatre audience members have the flexibility to start, stop and re-watch the show at their leisure...not exactly possible when you’re watching a live performance,” Shea said. “It also means that many of our area schools are able to have special in-class viewings at the same time, which is especially exciting, as this play celebrates the great teachers in our lives.”
“Miss Nelson is Missing!” is sponsored by Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit 1qct.org.