CARTHAGE, Ill. — Tickets still are available for Saturday’s show at the Legacy Theater in Carthage featuring country artist Suzy Bogguss.
The 2 p.m. show is the first of three summer offerings at the theater which is reopening after more than 15 months closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Hotel California — the Original Eagles Tribute Band performs at 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, and Dakota Horvath and Friends Swing the Rat Pack at 2 p.m. July 17.
Tickets for the Suzy Bogguss show and Hotel California are available in person at the theater box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, by calling 217-357-9479 and leaving a call-back number and online at theleagacytheater.com.
Tickets for Dakota Horvath and Friends go on sale to the general public on Friday.