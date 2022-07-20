MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Saturday night, the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights played host to a full slate of pop rock goodness that proves great talent doesn't have any expiration date.
The show was a stop on Train's "AM Gold" tour, and the '90s radio staple brought along Blues Traveler and Jewel with them, along with newcomer Thunderstorm Artis, who came into the public's view on NBC's "The Voice."
Thunderstorm Artis got the evening started with his solo acoustic set, and this young man owned the entire stage. As frequently happens, unfortunately, the crowd was still slowly filtering in, so a lot of the audience that ended the night missed this performance. Artis's rapport with the audience, his banter, and, of course, his musicianship was closer to that of a veteran performer than a newcomer. With a set filled out with classics like Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" and the Beatles's "Blackbird," Artis demonstrated that he has earned his spot on that stage. He's going to be a name to watch going forward.
Blues Traveler, a mainstay on the blues- and jam-rock scene for more than three decades hit the stage next, and their set was loose and light and full of fun. Over the past few years, I've seen Blues Traveler headlining their own tours, and while those shows were absolutely incredible, it honestly feels like they had less weight on their shoulders as a opener as opposed to a headliner.
Along with hits like "Run-Around" and "Hook," John Popper and friends folded in other artists' numbers like a cover of Sublime's "What I Got," which was played to perfection. Along with Popper's distinctive vocals and his beyond-amazing harmonica work, keyboardist Ben Wilson, drummer Brendan Hill, and Chan and Tad Kinchla on guitar and bass, respectively, just seemed like they were having more fun than ever on stage.
Jewel took the stage to the roar of the gathered crowd. The iconic singer-songwriter who broke into public view with her debut album in 1995 has lost not a single step in that time. Her voice is as strong as ever, showcased on her new album, "Freewheelin' Woman," featuring songs like "No More Tears" and "Long Way 'Round" joining her hit songs "Standing Still" and "You Were Meant for Me," the latter of which featured her son, Kase, on the drums, just a few days after his 11th birthday. The young man delivered behind the kit as his Mom drew screams from the crowd.
With her powerful performances of songs like "Foolish Games" and "Hands," as well as her trademark yodeling in "Who Will Save Your Soul," Jewel drew both cheers and tears from the audience. There's a reason she has always been so highly regarded by not only fans but other singers and songwriters across a wide array of genres. Saturday night just proved that she has earned and deserves every accolade.
Opening with the song that lends its name to both their new album and the tour, "AM Gold" launched Train's set with that dancy, pop-rock sound that they've become known for and it was a perfect opener. Singer Pat Monahan's vocals were supported by Nikita Houston and Sakai Smith, with guitarists Taylor Locke and Jerry Becker, Hector Maldonado on bass, and Matt Musty behind the drums. Becker, along with the six-string slinging, took a place behind keys with both keyboards and a baby grand in glittering gold on stage.
Train has a long list of hit songs that are crowd-pleasers, each and every one. The number two song out of the gate found Monahan wearing a grey shirt with the title, "Meet Virginia," which was a match for the stack of shirts he threw out to the crowd. The song, blended into a medley with "The Joker" from Steve Miller, had the audience on their feet with hands in the air.
Train brought their tour-mates out for their own encores, with Jewel joining the band for "Turn The Radio Up" from the new album (which she also sung on) and a medley of "Dancing Queen" and "Listen to the Music." John Popper of Blues Traveler teamed up for a pairing of "Bruises" and "Love the One You're With." Train also combined their hits with other classics, doing mash-ups like "Hey, Soul Sister / Come and Get Your Love" and "Drive By / Hey Jude." "Play That Song," "If It's Love," "Save Me, San Francisco," and "Marry Me" joined in the setlist over the course of a 90 minute set.
After a cover of Aerosmith's "Dream On," Train closed out the night with massive hit "Drops of Jupiter," leading the crowd in singalong as sparks lit the stage and confetti rained on the crowd. With bows that the audience soaked up, Train left the stage after having shown once again why they've continued to pack venues nearly thirty years after the band formed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.