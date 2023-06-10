QUINCY — Quincy native Gary Weiland makes a promise about his return appearance on “American Ninja Warrior.”
“However you felt last year, whatever your thoughts were, multiply that by 10 times this year,” Weiland said. “It’s going to be epic.”
The episode featuring the amputee fireman, who now lives in Texas, airs at 7 p.m. Monday on NBC.
Weiland’s appearance last year “made for some good entertainment” and he got a call in January asking him to return. Filming took place in March in Los Angeles.
If the competition looks tough on television, in person “it’s about 10 times more challenging,” said Weiland, who lost a leg in 2018 after complications from a 2016 knee surgery but persevered to return to full-duty firefighting with no restrictions.
“It’s a huge structure, very intimidating. The fans are screaming. It’s a wild, wild time, a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s a lot of upper body strength, a lot of lower body balance work to tap into.”
In a way, it’s all in a day’s work for Weiland, who competes in a ninja league through the Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association. He made it all the way to the organization’s finals last year in Las Vegas, and just qualified for this year’s upcoming finals in late July in Orlando.
“It keeps me ready for the show,” Weiland said.
Weiland doesn’t stop with just ninja training and competitions.
He also trains in the physically and mentally demanding sport of bobsledding, made the U.S. para bobsled team and traveled to Norway twice in March for the “loud, wild, violent, scary, exciting” sport.
“I actually won the U.S. national championship for para bobsled,” he said. “I am number one in the country. Next year I hope to be number one in the world.”
All the activity — including a children’s book series about Fischer, a firefighter who loses a leg, and appearances at schools across the country, with a stop in Quincy last year — helps Weiland share his story and his message of overcoming life’s adversities and challenges.
“I’ve learned that you never know what life is going to throw at you, so live your life to the fullest, make the best of any situation that comes your way and don’t give up,” Weiland said. “Even if something is impossible, we can make the impossible possible. I am living proof of that. If kids see me doing this, I hope they understand that, can internalize that and realize they can do anything they put their mind to.”
Weiland follows the same approach in the television show appearance.
“Last year I fell in the water, but I was fighting until I just couldn’t fight anymore,” he said. “I challenged myself to try again this year. I wanted to get that buzzer, reach that goal. I want to show people we can do hard things as long as we don’t give up on ourselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.