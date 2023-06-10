Weiland

Gary Weiland talks with Lincoln-Douglas third-graders about the importance of perspective in dealing with life's challenges in this May 2022 file photo. The Quincy native and amputee firefighter makes a return appearance Monday on "American Ninja Warrior."

 H-W File Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Quincy native Gary Weiland makes a promise about his return appearance on “American Ninja Warrior.”

“However you felt last year, whatever your thoughts were, multiply that by 10 times this year,” Weiland said. “It’s going to be epic.”

