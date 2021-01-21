Unless you're a dedicated fan of ambient sound and music creation, or an early adopter of Roxy Music's brand from their first days, you may not know the name Brian Eno. But the odds are better than even that you've heard his work, or work directly influenced by his creative mind.
Along with his work with Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Roxy Music in the early 70s, Eno has worked as either a musician or a producer - or both - of some the the biggest names in music: David Bowie, Talking Heads, U2, and David Byrne are just a small handful of artists where Eno's name shows up in the credits. Some of Eno's most well-known work, though, doesn't come from the radio, but rather the silver screen.
Late last year, a digital version of "Film Music 1976-2020" was released, collecting 17 tracks from various feature films and documentary projects Eno contributed to. Fans will want to collect these editions for the artwork and, simply, to have a physical copy to play. The interplay of sounds and melodies blended together make for an amazing journey through the decades. Tracks like "Ship in a Bottle" from Peter Jackson's adaptation of "The Lovely Bones" and the trippy "Prophecy Theme" from David Lynch's 1984 version of "Dune," Eno explores electronic creations to shape songs that can stand alongside the work more traditional composers like Williams and Zimmer. The songs may not have the same anthemic bombast, but they ingrain themselves with a deep, emotional resonance.
The quality of the recordings are absolutely superb, with all the nuance and subtlety flowing from each track. The discordant harmonics to the almost inaudible low ends and everything in between come through crisp and clean. Eno's vocals on "You Don't Miss Your Water" (from the "Married to the Mob" soundtrack) reverberate with a haunting tone that is an artform by itself. The entire collection is well worth the price of admission.
The second release also focuses on film music. In this case, it's the soundtrack to the 2018 documentary "Rams - Original Soundtrack." Originally a limited Record Store Day 2020 release, Eno score leans more heavily on the electronic side of the spectrum, translating the the "less, but better" visual aesthetic of German designer Dieter Rams (whom the film is about) into a companion audio exploration that captures the mind. Even the names of the tracks - "Bright Clouds of Metal," "Unusual Temperament," "Design as Reduction," and "Shimmering Future," to name a few - are evocative of the design style Rams is known for. If you're anything like me, you may find yourself working backwards, with Eno's collected soundtrack pulling you in to watch the documentary.
"Film Music 1976-2020" is available as a CD or LP, while "Rams - OST" is being released as a limited-run CD. Both are available January 22nd through online retailers and wherever you find music, while they're available.