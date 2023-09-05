QUINCY — Looking for a place to play bridge in Quincy, Marilyn Martin found the Women’s City Club.
“I found out a little more about it, and I joined,” Martin said. “It’s a nice facility to gather with friends and acquaintances and play a game that you love and still enjoy several other activities.”
Now Martin, a past president, is ready to enjoy celebrating the club’s 90th anniversary.
The celebration takes place 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the club’s home, the historic Lorenzo Bull House at 1550 Maine.
The house will be open to the public, with jazz on the porch provided by Bill Morrison and company and boxed picnic meals available for $10 with complimentary drinks.
A highlight of the celebration will be a look back at the women who saved the house, one of Quincy’s architectural treasures, from demolition in 1932.
Featured speaker Sandra Castle Hull will share memories of her grandmother, Eleanor Thomson Castle, at 5:15 p.m.
“I’m looking forward to talking about grandma,” Hull said. “She was quite a woman, a very strong woman.”
Castle, who grew up in Massachusetts, married Alfred Castle in 1909 and made his hometown of Quincy her home for many years.
“She loved the city. She worked very hard for it,” Hull said.
When plans called for subdividing the Bull property into a bungalow development with a gas station on the corner, Castle “and a group of women decided they would try to save it,” Hull said. In the midst of the Great Depression, there wasn’t a lot of money and families struggled, but the women believed saving the house was important for Quincy.
“They would go out and walk up and down the streets in the neighborhoods asking for contributions to save this house. They got 5 cents, 10 cents. Sometimes they got more,” Hull said. “I thought it was amazing that during a depression they got money enough to buy the house.”
They raised $10,000, saving the home from auction and keeping the property intact, and the title transferred to the Boulevard and Park Association, which leased it back to the Women’s City Club.
“They did save the house,” Martin said. “Otherwise it would no longer be standing.”
Ninety years later, the club still works toward its mission to maintain the home as a historically significant structure, to promote social acquaintance among its members and to make the house available for membership and community activities.
“We’ve had a lot of good laughs, good times. It’s a good place to go,” Martin said. “We’ve expanded in some ways. We’ve included men, which we didn’t used to, but more men are playing bridge.”
City Club Secretary Fran Cook said it’s important to mark the anniversary.
“Not many organizations have been around for 90 years,” Cook said. “My mother-in-law belonged. My mother belonged. It was the thing to do years ago to belong to the Women’s City Club.”
Martin hopes to see the club’s long tradition continue, but said the organization, like many others, faces declining membership.
“It’s hard to get young blood involved, but we’re doing the best we can, ”she said. “We’re happy to celebrate 90 years.”
