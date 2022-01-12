QUINCY — An attorney was kicked out of an Adams County courtroom Wednesday, after a judge said that he couldn't be "fair" with him.
Judge Robert Adrian told Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, that his wife saw Jones had liked a Facebook comment that attacked him.
"I can't be fair with you. Get out," Adrian said.
Adrian has faced backlash after comments he made in a sexual assault case last week.
Jones who left the courtroom was appearing in the Natasha L. McBride case. McBride is charged in connection with a 2020 crash that killed four people.
Court proceeded normally after Jones exited.
Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha said he was "mystified" with what happened in court.
"We've never had a problem with Judge Adrian," Farha said. "We have understood and appreciated his cooperation. He's always been congenial with things."
Farha declined to comment on any specific action the office would take.
"We're not going to comment on the specifics, but we will be dealing with the issue internally," Farha said.
Jones said he liked a post in support of victim rights on Quanada's Facebook page.
"I think that's a fairly benign opinion for the lead trial attorney to have," he said.
On Tuesday, the Quanada issued a statement condemning Adrian's comments in court.
Court records show that Adrian was not in court later Wednesday morning for the his docket.