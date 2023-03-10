child Influencers

Democratic state Sens. Dave Koehler, center, and Linda Holmes discuss a bill they are pushing to make sure children who appear in their parents’ revenue-generating videos receive a share of the those revenues. It is an idea brought to them by a high school student from Normal, Shreya Nallamothu, left.

 Peter Hancock/Capitol News Illinois photo

SPRINGFIELD – Parents who make money posting videos of their children on social media channels may soon be legally required to share that revenue with their kids.

The Illinois Senate Labor Committee this week unanimously approved a bill that would guarantee children a right to a percentage of that revenue if the videos meet certain criteria.

