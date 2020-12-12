Blessing
Daughter to Nici and Chuck Woodyard of Quincy, Ill., at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
Son to Chypre Scruggs of Griggsville, Ill., at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
Son to Anne and Louie Zinn of Sutter, Ill., at 8:19 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
Son to Morgan Ray-Oestreich and Derek Oestreich of Mount Sterling, Ill., at 9:54 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
Daughter to Gabrielle and Nicholas C. Rober of Quincy, Ill., at 9:56 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
Daughter to Josey and Jordan Harris of Camp Point, Ill., at 7:35 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Daughter to Devyn Marie McDonald and Michael David Hoenes of Palmyra, Mo., at 8:23 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Daughter to Niki and Clayton Cawthon of Quincy, Ill., at 12:51 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Daughter to Rachael and Daron Dalton of Luray, Mo., at 5:07 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Son to Chandler and Bob Keltz of Mount Sterling, Ill., at 9:17 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
Daughter to Jodi and Jesse Butler of Quincy, Ill., at 8:26 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Son to Haylee and Cody Gunder of Pittsfield, Ill., at 1:10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Daughter to Emily Zanger and Casey Johnson of Quincy, Ill., at 5:12 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Son to Andrea S. and Brian J. Doellman of Quincy, Ill., at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Son to Hannah and Mathew Bordenkircher of Mount Sterling, Ill., at 8:59 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.