Blessing
Daughter to Lyndsay Smith and David Kyle of Barry, Ill., at 9:29 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
Daughter to Amanda Smith of New Canton, Ill., and Paul Kurtz of Barry, Ill., at 8:33 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Son to Karen and Luke Sozo of Quincy, Ill., at 1:37 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Daughter to Whitney and Aaron Peters of Payson, Ill., at 8:03 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
Son to Shauna Houston and Taylor Cobb of Quincy, Ill., at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Daughter to Mercedes and Stefan Williams of Quincy, Ill., at 7:04 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Son to Ashley Hull and Wesley Gooding of Mount Sterling, Ill., at 1:56 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Son to Kelsey Davis-Humes and Christopher Humes of Kahoka, Mo., at 7:02 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Daughter to Emily and Ian Green of Camp Point, Ill., at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Son to Kelsey and Eric Barry of Liberty, Ill., at 5:07 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Son to Brittani Tournear of Liberty, Ill., at 7:25 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
Son to Alicia and Justin McCarl of Quincy, Ill., at 11:06 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
Daughter to Kaitlyn Rigg and Jonathon Gronewold of Quincy, Ill., at 4:43 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
Daughter to Stephanie and Casey Ragar of Quincy, Ill., at 10:52 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Son to Alyssa Pfaffe and Johnathan Deters of Quincy, Ill., at 11:06 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Daughter to Brittany Ball of Quincy, Ill., and Jeremy Bowen of Golden, Ill., at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.