Blessing
Son to Narelle and Adam Lee of Quincy, Ill., at 9:07 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
Son to Hailey Schuetz and Austin Knight of Hannibal, Mo., at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
Son to Morgan Black and Andrew Gilday of Quincy, Ill., at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
Son to Nicole Teague and Billy Ledbetter of Labelle, Mo., at 8:26 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
Daughter to Lindsey and Lucus Wellman of Quincy, Ill., at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
Son to Christina and Robert Caldwell of Quincy, Ill., at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
Son to Annslee and Brock Fahy of Palmyra, Mo., at 1:32 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
Daughter to Brittany Skibinskie and Dakota Fielding of Quincy, Ill., at 7:22 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
Daughter to Katelyn and Levi Hills of Quincy, Ill., at 8:35 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Son to Letti and Bryan Young of Quincy, Ill., at 10:05 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Son to Kate and David Beuttel of Quincy, Ill., at 1:36 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Son to Samantha Barr and Mark Collins of Plymouth, Ill., at 2:54 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.