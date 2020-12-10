Hannibal Regional
Daughter, Amelia Claire Darnell, 7 lbs., 9 oz., 19 ½ inches, to Erica and Austin Darnell of Hannibal, Mo., at 6:02 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Son, William Dale Hammond, 8 lbs., 11 oz., 21 ½ inches, to Hannah and Michael “Leo” Hammond of Hannibal, Mo., at 8:26 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
Son, Blaine Dominic Weiman, 7 lbs., 12 oz., 21 inches, to Karen and Aaron Weiman of Quincy, Ill., at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Son, Ryan Lee Pritchett, 8 lbs., 7 oz., 20 inches, to Gena and Jordan Pritchett of Middletown, Mo., at 4:57 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Daughter, Jordy Sue Trenhaile, 9 lbs., 5 oz., 20 ½ inches, to Emma and Paul Trenhaile of Hannibal, Mo., at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Daughter, Oaklee Rae Pierce, 7 lbs., 1 oz., 20 inches, to Kennedy White and Robert Pierce Jr. of Monroe, Mo., at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Daughter, Emma Rebekah Muehring, 7 lbs., 1 oz., 20 inches, to Olivia and Josh Muehring of Hannibal, Mo., at 11:08 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Son, Dawson Louis Wharton, 7 lbs., 3 oz., 19 ¾ inches, to Kayla and Brenden Wharton of Bowling Green, Mo., at 1:29 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Daughter, Zoey Ann-Mae Morrill, 6 lbs., 3 oz., 18 ½ inches, to Dakota and Matthew Morrill of Ewing, Mo., at 12:24 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Daughter, June Marie Vaughn, 6 lbs., 14 oz., 19 ½ inches, to Jennifer and Cory Vaughn of Palmyra, Mo., at 6:11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Son, Atreus Kash Hutt, 9 lbs., 1 oz., 21 inches, to Lydia Page and John Hull of Hannibal, Mo., at 8:09 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Son, Blaze Michael Misbauer, 7 lbs., 13 oz., 21 inches, to Betsy and Michael Misbauer of Monroe City, Mo., at 7:53 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
Daughter, Lanah Marie Bock, 7 lbs., 9 oz., 19 ½ inches, to Yulia and Lance Bock of Troy, Mo., at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
Son, Brooks Andrew Paro, 6 lbs., 12 oz., 19 inches, to Hilary and Christopher Paro of Hannibal, Mo., at 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Son, Jaksten Levi James, 7 lbs., 5 oz., 19 inches, to Morgan and Kris James of Bowling Green, Mo., at 1:35 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
Son, Beaux Keighlander Byrant, 7 lbs., 6 oz., 19 ½ inches, to Desiree Abbot and Steven Bryant of Bowling Green, Mo., at 1:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Son, Aryan Ryder Joseph Hall, 7 lbs., 4 oz., 19 inches, to Megan Elzea and Ryan Hall of Hannibal, Mo., at 11:32 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
Son, Owen D’Wayne Chask Niffen, 7 lbs., 8 oz., 19 inches, to Mika Watts and Austin Niffen of Louisianna, Mo., at 4:11p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Daughter, Brooklyn Sue Meranda, 5 lbs., 14 oz., 18 inches, to Traci and Keith Meranda of Vandalia, Mo., at 1:58 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Daughter, Macy Rhey Adams, 7 lbs., 14 oz., 20 inches, to Kyley and Tyler Adams of Monroe City, Mo., at 11:41 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
Son, Oliver Cole Wheeler, 4 lbs., 14 oz., 17 ½ inches, to Jordyn and Wes Wheeler of Hannibal, Mo., at 3:56 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
Daughter, Joslyn Anastazi Dunn, 7 lbs., 3 oz., 20 inches, to Mary Landrigan and Adam Dunn of Hannibal, Mo., at 3:37 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
Son, Justin Riley Sealock, 4 lbs., 12 oz., 18 inches, to Ashley are Nathan Sealock of Hannibal, Mo., at 4:56 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
Son, Kabe Marion O’Bryan, 8 lbs., 12 oz., 21 inches, to Savannah and Kirk O’Bryan of Philadelphia, Mo., at 11:37 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.