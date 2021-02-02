Hannibal (Mo.)
Regional
Daughter, Zoey Madelynn Wiler, 7 lbs., 4 oz., 18 ¾ inches, to Taylor and Christopher Wiler of Bowling Green, Mo., at 8:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
Son, Ja`Mari Rashad Sparkman, 5 lbs., 14 oz., 19 ½ inches, to Lakenan Treaster of Hannibal, Mo., at 12:53 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Son, Kisyn Rayden Paul Salsman, 8 lbs., 20 inches, to Breanna Salsman of Hannibal, Mo., at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Daughter, Kaia Ryan Nicole Hudson, 6 lbs., 8 oz., 19 inches, to Jennifer and Ryan Hudson of Hannibal, Mo., at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Daughter, Madilyn Mae Riley, 7 lbs., 2 oz., 20 inches, to Holly Hill of Louisiana, Mo., at 5:48 p.m. Wed. Dec. 30, 2020.
Daughter, Ziva Aurora Grace Dodd, 6 lbs., 14 oz., 19 inches, to Sara and Josh Dodd of Shelbyville, Mo., at 2:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
Daughter, Maya Jade Campbell, 5 lbs., 6 oz., 18 ½ inches, to Lacey and Stephen Campbell of Hannibal, Mo., at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
Son, Forrest Daniel Yuraitis, 7 lbs., 4 oz., 20 ½ inches, to Gabrielle and Daniel Yuraitis of Hannibal, Mo., at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
Son, Colton Dale Smith, 11 lbs., 1 oz., to McKayla Quick and Austin Smith of Maywood, Mo., at 12:53 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Son, Tyden Russell Decker, 7 lbs., 4 oz., 19 inches, to Tiffany Allensworth of LaBelle, Mo., at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Son, Gideon Paul Edward Poole, 7 lbs., 12 oz., 20 inches, to MaKayla and Aaron Poole of Philadelphia, Mo., at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.