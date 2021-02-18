Hannibal (Mo.) Regional
Son, Henry Charles Dunker, 7 lbs., 3 oz., 20 ½ inches, to Stephanie and Alex Dunker of New London, Mo., at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
Son, Elijah Ray Jennings, 8 lbs., 9 oz., 21 ½ inches, to Elizabeth Fitzsimons and Andrew Jennings of Frankford, Mo., at 2:16 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Daughter, Annabel Lee Marie Greenwood, 6 lbs., 13 oz., 19 inches, to Kaijah Dehning and Nekoda Greenwood of Monroe City, Mo., at 8:06 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
Son, Mason Thatcher Chitwood, 6 lbs., 12 oz., 20 inches, to Katie and Shane Chitwood of Frankford, Mo., at 12:29 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
Daughter, Hadessah Miriam Tegg, 8 lbs., 5 oz., 20 ½ inches, to Anna and Matthew Tegg of Hannibal, Mo., at 12:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Daughter, Rebeka Ann Parks, 5 lbs., 15 oz., 19 inches, to Bethany Green and Austin Parks of Bowling Green, Mo., at 12:11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Daughter, Aria Lynn Thomas, 7 lbs., 9 oz., 19 inches, to Kayla Jennings of Hannibal, Mo., at 12:52 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Son Ethan Cord Franks Jr., 5 lbs., 15 oz., 19 inches, to Kimberly Self and Ethan Franks of Vandalia, Mo., at 2:12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Son, Jack Alan Walch, 9 lbs., 12 oz., 22 inches, to Claire and Jon Welch of Hull, Ill., at 1:51 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
Daughter, Evalynn Nicole Gibson, 7 lbs., 10 oz., 20 inches, to Danielle and Jacob Gibson of Hannibal, Mo., at 5:41 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Son, Silas Jayson Robert Shoup, 8 lbs., 10 oz., 20 ½ inches, to Chelsea and Jayson Shoup of Hannibal, Mo., at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Daughter, E’Necia LaShay Starr, 6 lbs., 2 oz., 18 ½ inches, to Tyrishia Childs and Edward Starr Jr. of Hannibal, Mo., at 12:37 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
Son, Remington Lee Pierce, 7 lbs., 1 oz., 20 inches, to Jessica and Terry Pierce of Vandalia, Mo., at 7:44 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Son, Samuel Irvin Lee, 6 lbs., 6 oz., 18 ¼ inches, to Stevie and Aron Lee of Hannibal, Mo., at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Daughter, Layla Marie Johnson, 7 lbs., 15 oz., 20 inches, to Lexie and Wyatt Johnson of Hannibal, Mo., at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Son, Alexander Michael Gurang Cochenour, 5 lbs., 15 oz., 20 inches, to Debie and Levi Cochenour of Hannibal, Mo., at 4:16 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Son, Waylon Zane LaFond, 9 lbs., 9 oz., 21 inches, to Kathleen Largent and Russell LaFond of Hannibal, Mo., at 7:55 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Son, Vice Everett Lafferty, 7 lbs., 3 oz., 20 inches, to Dakota and Michael Lafferty of Carthage, Ill., at 8:02 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
Son, Alexander Stewart Cooper Bush, 8 lbs., 5 oz., 20 inches, to Sarah and Stewart Bush of New London, Mo., at 12:31 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Son, Westton Merle Bay Plank, 8 lbs., 1 oz., 20 inches, to Sierra Plank of Palmyra, Mo., at 1:37 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
Daughter, Erica Beth Forbes, 8 lbs., 13 oz., 20 ½ inches, to Laura and Ererico Forbes of Canton, Mo., at 7:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
Son, Walter Daniel James Whitley, 7 lbs., 14 oz., 20 ½ inches, to Charlotte and David Whitley Jr. of Hannibal, Mo., at 6:18 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Son, Titus Reed Luttrull, 8 lbs., 9 oz., 19 ½ inches, to Brianna and Brian Luttrull of Maywood, Mo., at 7:47 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.