Blessing
Son to Kelsey and Bryce Terwelp of Camp Point, Ill., at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
Son to Angela and Michael Smith of Quincy, Ill., at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
Son to Jacey Crane of Palmyra, Mo. and Louis Dysinger of Jackson, Mo., at 4:58 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Daughter to Samantha Pareja of Pittsfield, Ill., and Mark Helms of Louisiana, Mo. at 3:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Son to Alyssa Davis of Quincy, Ill., at 8:57 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Daughter to Emily and Kevin Dromey of Quincy, Ill., at 12:28 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Son to Alinda Baker and Larry Lee Kendall of New Salem, Ill., at 8:40 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Son to Rebecca Buchanan and Colton Crawford of Quincy, Ill., at 11:34 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Son to Kayla and Carlos Ramirez of Pittsfield, Ill., at 2:17 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Son to Elizabeth and Daniel Riley of Quincy, Ill., at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.