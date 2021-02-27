Blessing
Daughter to Sarah K. and Kyle R. Stegeman of Quincy, Ill., at 10:36 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
Son to Kaitlyn and Nathan Wegs of Barry, Ill., at 9:32 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Daughter to Hope Schmidt and Elijiah Berg of New Canton, Ill., at 8:52 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
Son to Alexis Allen and Deangelo Dean of Quincy, Ill., at 9:07 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
Daughter to Danielle Marie and Aaron Shane Evans of Quincy. Ill., at 1:12 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
Daughter to Olivia Williams of Quincy, Ill., and Josh Koehler of Mendon, Ill., at 4:48 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Daughter to Desirae Hensiek and Aaron Donald of Quincy, Ill., at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.