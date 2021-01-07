Blessing
Son to Allison Turner and Tyler Staicoff of Quincy, Ill., at 5:16 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Son to Annabelle and Zachery Tuter of West Point, Ill., at 5:31 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Son to Destiny and Ian Whitmore of Fort Madison, Iowa, at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Daughter to Johnny Lea Adair of Quincy, Ill., and Jacob Steven McDermott of Moline, Ill., at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
Son to Tiffany and Jia Davis of Quincy, Ill., at 8:32 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
Son to Brooke and Andrew Miller of Ursa, Ill., at 5:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.
Daughter to Tisha and Joe Thomas of Quincy, Ill., at 11:55 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
Son to Hannah Levar and Corbin Stierlin of Quincy, Ill., at 1:33 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Son to Kiona and Jason Wright of Quincy, Ill., at 3:53 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Son to Chrystal Reed and Casey Tarpein of Canton, Mo., at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Son to Rachel Sue Hunter and Chase Edward Maroon of Quincy, Ill., at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Son to Dawn and Kenny Leenerts of Clayton, Ill., at 7:21 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
Son to Maria and Trenton Roskamp of Sutter, Ill., at 12:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
Son to Charnice and Josh Kermoade of La Belle, Mo., at 2:49 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
Son to Torie and Mike Disalvo of Quincy, Ill., at 4:19 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
Daughter to Jenny Murphy and Daniel Noe of Durham, Mo., at 2:02 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
Daughter to Ashley and Austin Gooding of Quincy, Ill., at 7:03 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.