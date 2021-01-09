Hannibal (Mo.)
Regional
Daughter, Hartley Joann Obert, 5 lbs., 6 oz., 18 inches, to Davanna Edmunds and Chris Obert of Palmyra, Mo., at 11:18 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Son, Bentlee Lee-Lynn Crane, 7 lbs., 4 oz., 19 ½ inches, to Kristie Schieferdecker and Daryn Crane of Palmyra, Mo., at 12:44 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Daughter, Elizabeth Marie White, 7 lbs., 9 oz., 20 inches, to Trystin Pratt and Charles White of Shelbyville, Mo., at 12:29 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Daughter, Ksavera Kay Tarvydas, 7 lbs., 1 oz., 19 ½ inches, to Abby and Ryan Tarvydas of Hannibal, Mo., at 12:57 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Son, Remington Carl Polston, 6 lbs., 1 oz., 20 inches, to Cassandra Polston of Hannibal, Mo., at 12:32 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Daughter, Lilah Dean Sharpe, 7 lbs., 20 inches, to Kalynn and Ryan Sharpe of Palmyra, Mo., at 8:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Daughter, Leah Noelle Crim, 8 lbs., 15 oz., 19 ½ inches, to Tracy and Warren Crim of Hannibal, Mo., at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Daughter, Milyennah Marie Sagaser, 7 lbs., 11 oz., 19 ½ inches, to Lucy and Joseph Sagaser of Paris, Mo., at 5:13 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
Daughter, Phelicity Noel Shively, 6 lbs., 5 oz., 20 inches, to Dana and Brett Shively of Monroe City, Mo., at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
Daughter, Hadley Jo Brumbaugh, 6 lbs., 14 oz., 19 inches, to Tea and Dalton Brumbaugh of Bethel, Mo., at 6:44 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
Son, Benjamin Adam Dye, 8 lbs., 9 oz., 21 ½ inches, to Haley and Aaron Dye of Hannibal, Mo., at 5:13 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Son, Bronnson Beckett Smith, 8 lbs., 10 oz., 21 inches, to Desiree Constable of Hannibal, Mo., at 12:52 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Daughter, Bailee Luella-Jean Gibbs, 8 lbs., 7 oz., 20 inches, to Amber Tallman and Adam Gibbs of Hannibal, Mo., at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Son, Wyatt Thomas Eisenbeiss, 10 lbs., 1 oz., 21 ¼ inches, to Danielle and Sean Eisenbeiss of Monticello, Mo., at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Daughter, Sophie Beth Birkhead, 6 lbs., 8 oz., 17 ¾ inches, to Sarah and Austin Birkhead of Hannibal, Mo., at 1:58 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Son, Khyren Romelo Williams, 6 lbs., 14 oz., 19 ½ inches, to Shelby Culp of Hannibal, Mo., at 12:36 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Son, Archer Eugene Barnhill, 8 lbs., 3 oz., 19 inches, to Shannon and Michael Barnhill of Hannibal, Mo., at 7:03 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Son, Kolson George Alan Hirner, 5 lbs., 15 oz., 18 inches, to Kelly and George Hirner of Hunnewell, Mo., at 12:51 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
Son, Raider Thomas Allen Brown, 6 lbs., 14 oz., 20 inches, to Hallee Flowers and Leland Brown of Hannibal, Mo., at 10:13 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Son, Brantley Duane Davis, 8 lbs., 20 ½ inches, to Elizabeth Thompson and Lucus Davis of Hannibal, Mo., at 7:14 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Daughter, Evyn Geraline Rubison, 7 lbs., 7 oz., 19 inches, to Casi and Joe Rubison of Shelbina, Mo., at 7:58 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Daughter, Lillian Michelle Curtis, 6 lbs., 15 oz., 20 ½ inches, to Rachelle and Brent Curtis of New London, Mo., at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Daughter, Finley Jordyn Barker, 9 lbs., 11 oz., 20 ½ inches, to Billie Brown and Jeff Barker of Hannibal, Mo., at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Son, Ezra Alan Huff, 7 lbs., 9 oz., 19 ½ inches, to Shannon and Jonathan Huff of Hannibal, Mo., at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
Daughter, NovaLeigh Love Snow, 6 lbs., 10 oz., 19 inches, to Sierra and Justin Snow of Hannibal, Mo., at 6:53 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
Daughter, Seraphina Rose Wilson, 8 lbs., 1 oz., 18 ½ inches, to Aleeta Darland and Laramie Wilson of Hannibal, Mo., at 3:19 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.