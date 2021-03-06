Blessing
Daughter to William Hudnall and Stacey Hipsley of Quincy, at 11:29 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Son to Denise McCoy of Fowler, Ill., at 11:37 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021.
Son to Ethan and Munkhtuya Lantz of Quincy, Ill., at 2:55 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Daughter to Carl Douglas III & Kaitlyn Quincy of Quincy, at 12:50 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021.
Daughter to Nick & Brooke Stratton of Quincy, at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Son to Christopher & Valerie Satterthwaite of Quincy, Ill., at 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Son to Dashon & Cameron McBride of Quincy, Ill., at 2:39 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.
Daughter to Derick & Alison Smith of Labelle, Mo., at 1:32 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Daughter to Tim & Megan Woodward of Mt. Sterling, Ill., at 5:11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Daughter to Levi Joseph Moore & Mikayla Jo Neisen of Coatsburg, Ill., at 11:05 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Son to Jordan & Leah Zeitler of Camp Point, Ill., at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.